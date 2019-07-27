Kogi Gov Releases N58m For Anchors Borrowers Scheme

The Kogi State governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, has released the sum of N58.560 million to Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) for Anchor Borrowers Scheme in 2018 to enable farmers benefit from the programme.

This is just as the governor has reiterated his determination to remain focused on governance ahead of the governorship poll in the state.

He spoke, yesterday, through a message by his director general of Media and Publicity, Kingsley Fanwo.

Bello said his administration has made giant strides in key sectors of the economy, which has impacted positively on the welfare of the people.

He said, “My administration has kept faith with the New Direction Agenda, which was tailored towards a handshake with development and massive transformation of the economy.

“Our achievements may not shout noisily, but we have recorded massive achievements in the critical sectors of the economy such as agriculture.

“Through the anchor borrowers scheme, we have empowered a good number of rural farmers and have strengthened the capacities and economic powers of rural families. Our Rice Mill is ready and we have achieved a lot in the area of maintaining our leadership position in the production of Cassava and Cashew.

“Our health programmes have received rare reviews by the world bank and other donor agencies because it has impacted on families. Maternal mortality has reduced, nutrition has been taken seriously and we have raised the bar on Primary Health Care.

“In the area of education, we are one of the few states that have done very well in improving basic education. With the standard we have enthroned in primary schools, people’s confidence in public schools has been restored. We have also focused on Technical Education to boost reliance on blue-collar jobs across the state.

“In the area of security, we can modestly say no state has done it better in the past three years. We are not surprised that through security and our accommodating economic policies, more industries have moved into our state. Recently, the Bureau Of Statistics rated our state as one of the states that have reduced unemployment in the past one year”.

The governor also congratulated the Minister-designate from Kogi State, Hajia Ramatu Tijani Aliyu, on her appointment, hailing her as an “Amazon of the Confluence”.

Meanwhile, the permanent secretary, Kogi State Ministry of Agriculture, Mr Emmanuel Idenyi, has said the state government has released the sum of $58.560 million to Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) for Anchor Borrowers Scheme in 2018.

Idenyi disclosed this in Lokoja while presenting the ministry’s budget performances at a state level Stakeholders Consultative Meeting on the state 2020 Agriculture Budget held in Lokoja, the state capital, recently.

The permanent secretary also hinted that the five per cent equity fund released made the CBN to make available N1 billion for the Anchor Borrowers programme from which 2,680 Small Holders Farmers in the state benefited.