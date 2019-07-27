Kwara Correspondents’ Chapel Gets New Executives

Correspondents’ chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) in Kwara State, yesterday, inaugurated its new executive council with Alhaji Abiola Azeez of the Tribune newspapers emerging as chairman.

The new chairman of the Correspondents’ chapel, who was the immediate past secretary of the chapel, emerged unopposed alongside four other executive members for a three-year tenure.

Other executive members inaugurated are Mr Kehinde Akinpelu of the Daily Times as the vice chairman, Alhaja Romoke W Ahmad of the Trust newspapers as the Treasurer, Mr. Kayode Abdulazeez of the Nigerian Pilot newspapers as the secretary and Miss Mosunmola Ayobami of the Western Post as the assistant secretary.

Meanwhile, the chairman of the Credential Committee, that midwifed the election, Mallam Saka Laaro, said that other vacant executive posts, including financial secretary and auditor would be filled through bye-election at a later date.

Speaking during the inauguration, the state chairman of the NUJ, Mallam Umar Abdulwahab, charged the new executive to be alive to their responsibilities and uphold the constitution of the union, which they have sworn to.