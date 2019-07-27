NAF Graduates 513 Personnel In Various Military Courses

The Chief of Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, has graduated 513 Personnel trained in various courses at Air Force Institute of Technology (AFIT).

Speaking at the graduation ceremony, the CAS charged the graduands to be innovative and bring the skills acquired during their training to bear in the discharge of their technical duties in support of air operations.

In a statement by the director of Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, the CAS noted that the knowledge gained by the graduands in the past months would be put to the test. “We must see evidence of your training in the discharge of your Service duties and indeed in national development”, he said.

The CAS, who is the chairman of the Governing Council of the Institution and the Guest of Honour at the event, emphasised that the development of skilled technical manpower for effective and efficient maintenance of NAF platforms has been the core responsibility of AFIT.

He, therefore, expressed gratitude to president, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, President Muhammadu Buhari, for his unfailing support to the NAF and belief in the preparedness of the Service to help quell the insurgency in the Northeast and other restive areas in the country.