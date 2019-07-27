Never Allow People Discourage You – Safiya

Safiya Ismaila Yero is a writer and author, she is the convener of Matan Arewa Creative Arts and Engagement Forum, an NGO committed to helping creative joechibuenorthern women to find their voices. She is this week’s woman of substance

Background

I was born in Abuja, had my primary and secondary school education in Garki, Abuja. After which I went for a diploma in public administration from the University of Maiduguri. I wanted to study English so I secretly bought another JAMB form. My parents were not aware and I sat for JAMB examination without their knowledge and I passed. I was offered admission to study English at the University of Abuja. During my post UME screening, the screening officer thought my result was too good for English and chose to screen me to study law. Of course I rejected the offer. I had come all the way from Maiduguri to study English, not law. He was surprised and probably thought what ‘kind of weird human being are you? People are being screened from law to English and they are crying, you are being screened from English to law and you are saying no.’

He insisted and I demanded to see the registrar. They tried to stop me from seeing the registrar, but I marched to his office.

The secretary refused me seeing him until I said it was my mum who sent me. When finally I met the registrar I told him all that transpired he was so surprised, he asked why I didn’t want to study law, I told him I wanted to study English because I wanted to be a writer.

He asked whether I had written anything and I answered in the affirmative. He asked to see what I had written when he saw my manuscript he was impressed and I had my way to study English.

Today I have obtained a BA and masters in Literature in English from the University of Abuja. I also hold a post graduate diploma in education. I am currently running a PhD in literature here in the University of Abuja where I currently work.

While I was in my second year I got married. I did my NYSC in former FIN bank. After I left the bank, I taught at Fou’ad Lababidi Islamic Academy Wuse, Abuja before joining University of Abuja.

I enjoyed teaching which I did for three years until I got the job at the university as an administrative officer in 2013, the same year I published my first book, ‘When There Is Life’.

Challenges

At the school where I taught my challenge then wasn’t because of the job but because of the distance I had to cover from my home to my work place.

Now as an administrative staff in the registrar’s office my office is like a market place. People keep coming in by the minute, you will see different types of people but because of the experience I had with the bank as a customer service officer, I already know how to deal with different types of people and that is really helping me right now. It is however quite challenging for me because you have to talk and talk. I usually handle results and scripts as well as minutes and other paper work. Well six years down the line, I am coping.

NGO

I just registered an idea I have had for a very long time as a non-governmental organisation (NGO). The name is, Matan Arewa Creative Arts and Engagement Forum. Matan Arewa in Hausa means Northern women.

The reason behind the NGO, is to encourage all northern women artists and to help them to promote their art. I came about this idea because as a writer, I have noticed that we really don’t have many northern women writing in English.

We have hundreds of northern women writing in Hausa. We have lots of them with wonderful stories. So I kept on asking myself if we have this gift of telling stories, why are we not writing in English? And it’s not that we are not educated. A large percentage of northerners are educated, but they always shy away from writing in English.

When I interviewed a few of them they were like ‘ haaa write in English! How much English do we know to write in English?’

They have the phobia and it’s because we don’t really have an established publishing system in this country, a publishing system that has good editors that will thoroughly run through a manuscript to willow the grain from the chaff and really polish it. We really don’t have that.

That is why they are running away from being published in English because at the end of the day the outcome is always trash. The criticism will come in loads but nobody is willing to say let’s pick up this story and polish it to make it better.

So that’s the whole essence of having the forum. I decided not to just be selfish by limiting it to just writers but to make it open. The only qualification for you to join is for you to be a female, have any form of creativity and you are a northerner. Be it photography, be it acting or music or script writing, you are welcome on board.

We are hoping on getting as many experts as we can to polish their work and market it for them. They are not exactly going to pay except if they are asking for something outside of the services of interpretation we offer.

The idea is this, by the time most women artistes are on board amongst us, there will be professionals in other fields like doctors and lawyers who are also creative. So if issues in such an area of specialization comes up, within us, we will be able to assist each other with such knowledge and expertise.

Mentoring

Yes, obviously it is a thing of pride for me to say I have mentored and I’m still mentoring so many. I also want those I mentor to be better than me. That’s why I even came up with this NGO in the first place. Not getting mentorship or support is another problem we have in this country especially when it has to do with the core north.

I remember I took my manuscript to several writers that are already established and after looking at it, of course they knew I had something good but I got no encouragement. They try to bring it down by telling me to look for another thing to do. Even this NGO I spoke with an established writer and she said it might not work here.

I believe that if you make up your mind that you want to get something done never be discouraged by those who say it’s not possible. Everything starts with an idea, then proper planning till it gets executed. Those I mentor bring their works and I advise and also edit. Most of the time I do it for free. I also edit professionally for a fee.

Recently a group of students came to my office about establishing a University of Abuja writer’s club and I have been guiding them and showing them what to do. Hopefully by the time it is established I will help them do a writer festival on campus and because I have a lot of writer friends, that won’t be a problem

Philanthropy

To me it’s a personal thing I have sponsored one or two through school, one was with me for 10 years, she is from my village. She went through school and got married, though she is late now. It’s encouraging when we do this, I have been guided by what I read in a novel ‘help one help all’, I can’t remember which book, but we should always have that in mind, this will encourage us to help one another knowing that in the end we are helping ourselves.

If you read my second book ‘Naja’, most young girls drop out of school because some parents think it’s absolutely unnecessary to send a girl to school. I will also love to get into helping the girl child.

Legacy

I want to be remembered through my writings. For generations yet unborn, to meet me through my writings. Just like we have all met Shakespeare, even though he never met us.