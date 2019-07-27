NEWS
Onitsha Traditional Council Unveils New Website
Ime Obi Onitsha, the Onitsha Traditional Council, has announced the launch of its newly designed website.
The website enables quick and easy access to essential information and features that facilitate a comprehensive understanding of Onitsha, and includes a resource section.
This is aimed at providing links to a wide variety of materials about the ancient town.
Also built into the website is a community network, Onitsha Social Networking Platform. This is designed to enable indigenes of Onitsha (Ndi Onicha) to interact in real-time, exchange information, share photos, enjoy traditional music and socialise seamlessly.
“I am delighted about our new website launch and the comprehensive information it provides for all to better understand Onitsha. Furthermore, the website will serve as a channel that enhances the ongoing process of ensuring that Onitsha Ado N’du meets the challenges of the 21st century,” said His Majesty, Nnaemeka Achebe, Obi of Onitsha.
