Step Up Funding For Education Sector, Gana Urges FG

A former Minister of Information, Prof. Jerry Gana, has urged the Federal Government of Nigeria to step up investments in the education sector of the country.

Gana, who is also a former Minister of Integration and Cooperation in Africa, made the call on Saturday at the graduation ceremony of Class 2019 of Britach Schools in Abuja.

According to him, education is the only tool for transformation as transforming the students will amount to transforming the society, hence government at all levels need to invest massively on education.

“I’m very impressed about the quality of infrastructure, the facilities, and the environment is very very good for learning. So we congratulate the graduating class of 2019 Britach Schools. They have done very well, very brilliant.

“Apart from that, education is the instilling of character because education and character are the things we should never forget and the fact that we are raising the men and women that will provide the leadership not after they must have left the schools, colleges and the univerties. So we appeal to them to keep excelling in learning and in character.

“First and foremost, we as a nation we must resolve to invest seriously in education because that is how you transform and build the people. When you transform the people they will transform the environment.

“So we must invest in the education sector by giving it high quality infrastructure, high quality teachers and high quality facilities as well as high quality environment so that the students will learn. Education is number one. It should be because that is where you transform the people and you bring them up and give them skills and help them to be able to transform,” Gana said.

For his part, Senator representing Abia North in the Senate and former governor of Abia State, Orji Uzor Kalu, said owners of private schools need to be encouraged by governments at all levels because of their contribution to the educational sector.

Also speaking, the Executive Director of Britach Schools, Dr. Mrs Monica Obiageli Philips, said the essence of the school is to train future leaders and the people that will transform the society.

“You know we have a myriad of problems today. From corruption, insecurity, joblessness and all that. So we need to balance our education not just paper qualification or certification but visionary leaders.

“People should be self-reliant in the absence of jobs. So, not just putting the curriculum together but implementation matters a lot and the issue of one must have Ph.D and Master’s degree before being recognised need to be addressed. So, we should attach more relevance to entrepreneurship and that can move the nation forward,” Philips added.

Other guests in attendance included a member of the House of Represenatives representing Bende federal constituency of Abia State, Hon. Benjamin Kalu, and Chief Chike Udensi, among others.