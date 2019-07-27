NEWS
WFP Checks Food Loss With New Storage Technique
The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) through the use of hermetic storage bags has curbed food loss after harvest in Yobe State.
The feat was achieved through training on improved methods of food storage after the harvest season, which WFP organised for 300 farmers in the state.
WFP, in collaboration with the Agricultural Development Project (ADP) and the International Institute for Tropical Agriculture (IITA), trained the farmers on post-harvest best practices – using hermetic storage technology.
Hermetic storage bags are airtight and waterproof, which allows farmers to store and save grains from infestations or destruction by insects, rodents, mould and moisture, thus preserving them for long periods of time.
A bag-opening ceremony on July 10, 2019 in Gashua, Yobe State, marked the highpoint of the training, which aimed to reduce the losses suffered by farmers due to improper ad poor food storage.
According to figures released by the Nigerian Incentive-Based Risk Sharing System for Agricultural Lending (NIRSAL), the country loses $9 billion yearly due to poor post-harvest management. More than 30 per cent of staple food grains (maize, sorghum, millet) are lost due to poor storage, while 60 per cent of vegetables perish.
After the training, each of the farmers received eight specially made airtight 50 kg bags to store their grains for six months until the prices of grains rise in the market. The farmers stored cowpeas in the new airtight bags, while others stored theirs in the traditional ways.
MOST READ
Retail SMIS: CBN Injects $284.2m, CNY36m
Kogi Gov Releases N58m For Anchors Borrowers Scheme
Emir Sanusi, Others Honoured By London Varsity
Edo: Expect Crisis Where All Assembly Members Are Of Same Party – Idada
Discordant Tunes Trail Call For Herdsmen’s Return To The North
Kwara Correspondents’ Chapel Gets New Executives
NAF Graduates 513 Personnel In Various Military Courses
MOST POPULAR
- NEWS22 hours ago
Ministerial Screening: APC, Peterside Laud Senate For Clearing Amaechi
- POLITICS22 hours ago
We’re Now Getting Governance Right In Imo – Ihedioha
- COLUMNS18 hours ago
Before Abuja Goes Up In Flames
- WORLD17 hours ago
Erdogan Says Turkey Will Turn Elsewhere If U.S. Will Not Sell F-35 Jets
- BUSINESS18 hours ago
Airtel Africa Records More Than Double Pretax Profit In Q1
- ENTERTAINMENT21 hours ago
…Davido, Chris Brown release ‘Blow My Mind’
- AGRICULTURE17 hours ago
Olam And The Challenge Of Poultry Business
- OPINION17 hours ago
Kogi West And Governor Bello’s Reelection Bid