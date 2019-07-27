NEWS
Zamfara Bandits Release 8 Nigeriens, 18 Others
Zamfara State bandits have voluntarily released eight Nigeriens and 18 other captives.
The emir of Zurmi, Alhaji Abubakar Atiku who received the foreign nationals said the bandits released their captives in appreciation of the peace initiatives of the state government.
According to him, when the bandits approached him, he contacted the governor who directed for the transportation of the freed captives to the state police command.
The emir said that, the eight Nigeriens were abducted from Maradi axis of Zamfara forest.
“I have already contacted the emir of Maradi, on the issue and preparing to come and picked their citizens”, he added.
In his remarks, state commissioner of Police, Usman Nagogo said in addition to the eight foreign nationals, the bandits have also freed 18 others in Maradun local government area.
Nagogo said the peace initiative has been yielding positive result as bandits are voluntarily freeing captives.
He appealed for the support of all stakeholders towards achieving lasting peace in the state.
