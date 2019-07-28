Africa Cup Track Cycling: CFN President Praises Team Nigeria For Outstanding Performance

The President of Cycling Federation of Nigeria (CFN), Giandomenico Massari, on Sunday in Abuja commended Team Nigeria for their outstanding performance at the ongoing African Cup Track Cycling Championship.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Team Nigeria won 32 medals on Saturday, the championship’s Day Two.

Massari said he was optimistic that the team would win more medals on Sunday, Day Three, to end the championship on a high.

He said he was particularly happy that Team Nigeria had so far displayed a high level of professionalism and discipline at the championship.

“Action speaks more than words, and that is what Nigeria has shown by winning 14 gold, 14 silver and five bronze medals as at the second day at the championship.

“All the nations participating in the championship have their own level of contributions, but I am very happy that Nigeria has had a wonderful performance so far.

”With this level of participation, we can now grow in the sport, particularly the track cycling event,” the federation president said.

He however stressed the need for more youths in Nigeria to embrace the sport and actively participate.

“We need to put more commitment into the track event which will take the awareness of the sport to the youths.”

Massari however pointed out that the federation needed sponsors so as to organise more competitions which would involve more youths.

“To invest in cycling is to invest in people and sports. Investing in cycling is a way of giving golden openings to people and particularly the male and female youths.

“There are lots of upcoming youths, and they will do well to get their names out there.

“That is why, in developing a nation, we must support anything that is giving opportunities to people, particularly the youths,” he said.

Also, Antonio Piacglara, the championship’s Chief Commissaires, commended the technical officials for their great work at the competition.

He said this was a good reason for the world cycling community to be looking forward to Nigeria organising the second edition of the championship.

Cyclists from 10 countries participated in the 2019 Africa Cup Track Cycling Championship which was held at the velodrome of the Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja.

“I am really impressed with the performance of the riders, especially Nigeria, they are leading on the medals table.

” I am also surprised with the outcome of the event, most countries here are participating in track cycling for the first time and they are coping well with the Sports.

“Nigerian riders took the glory from Egypt who have been the masters of the sports, continuity of this type of championship will improve riders and commissaries from other countries in the continent,” he said.(NAN)