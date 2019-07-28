NEWS
Akeredolu To Senate: Ignore Faceless Group, Confirm Alasoadura
Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has appealed to the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to ignore any malicious opposition to the nomination of Senator Tayo Alasoadura as a member of the Federal Executive Council.
Akeredolu, who also asked the senate to ignore a call from the faceless group by the name APC Solidarity Stakeholders, described the call for the withdrawal of Alasoadura’s nomination by the group as a “contrived distraction, which stands logic in the head”.
The governor, in a statement issued by his chief press secretary, Segun Ajiboye, noted that the said group only exists in the hallucinating minds of a few individuals who have surrendered themselves to ignoble self-abnegation.
According to the governor, “Alasoadura, who served meritoriously as a senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, is one of the few enviable brains behind the Petroleum Industry and Governance Bill (PIGB), which currently awaits Presidential Assent.
“As a Chartered Accountant of over 30 years’ experience who also doubled as chairman of the Finance Commissioners’ Forum for six years, while he served as Finance Commissioner in Ondo State, Mr Governor believes strongly that not only APC but the entire citizenry in the state will derive maximum benefit from his stay at the Federal Executive Council.”
While describing as puerile, the argument that Alasoadura worked against the APC in the last elections, Akeredolu said there could not have been a better ministerial nominee from the APC in Ondo State than Alasoadura at the moment.
Akeredolu, further expressed satisfaction that all stakeholders, including the Ondo State House of Assembly, considered Alasoadura as a worthy party leader who has demonstrated immense hard work, dedication, and loyalty to the APC.
MOST READ
PMB Has Done Well For The Southeast – Okwudili
Lalong And The Ripples Of LG Polls In Plateau
Can US Visa Ban Ensure Violence-free Polls?
Akeredolu To Senate: Ignore Faceless Group, Confirm Alasoadura
It’s Illegal, Unconstitutional To Ban Shi’ite Movement – Ozekhome
WHO Commits To Eliminating Viral Hepatitis By 2030
Security Agencies Commence Profiling Of Ministerial Nominees
MOST POPULAR
- COVER STORIES24 hours ago
Chief Cook Of 7 Ex-Presidents Lives In Penury
- COLUMNS22 hours ago
Suleiman: When A Nation Hates Honest Leadership
- COVER STORIES24 hours ago
Arewa Pastors Caution CAN Over Attacks On PMB
- NEWS23 hours ago
Araraume Vs Ihedioha: Drama At Imo Governorship Election Tribunal
- FEATURED24 hours ago
Never Allow People Discourage You – Safiya
- NEWS23 hours ago
Kogi Gov Releases N58m For Anchors Borrowers Scheme
- FEATURES23 hours ago
Ifa Fiesta That Examines Nation’s Security Challenges
- OPINION22 hours ago
Sunday Dare As Unifying Factor In Oyo APC