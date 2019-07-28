As Govs, Monarchs Move Against Insecurity In Southwest

ALO ABIOLA writes on the strategic meeting of the political and traditional leaders of the Southwest over the security situation affecting the region

For over a decade now, the security situation in Nigeria has been a source of concern for everybody in the country, irrespective of age, sex, religion, ethnic backgrounds and political persuasions.

In the recent times, Nigerians home and abroad, are more than ever before becoming agitated as to how the country got to her present state as far as insecurity is concerned.

While government at all levels and the security agencies are doing their best to secure the lives and property of Nigerians, killings and wanton destruction of properties was going on in several parts of the country unabated.

Stakeholders on daily basis were using every fora and medium to impress it on government on what they think must be done to the security architecture of the country to reverse the ugly trend.

The federal government on its part has always been taking measures to arrest the situation with the assurance that all the security challenges staring the country in the face will be a thing of the past.

The challenge started years back, with emergence of some insurgents in the northeastern and northwestern parts of the country.

Though the reason for their action was not clearly known, many innocent Nigerians lost their lives while others were maimed through their activities.

While the operations of the insurgents were still on in the areas aforementioned, there came the clashes between herdsmen and food crop farmers also in some parts of the northern part of the country which has been claiming lives.

Some of the worst hit states in the zone were Borno, Yobe, Adamawa, Plateau, Benue among others.

This has also extended to the southern part of the country especially Southwestern zone who are predominantly food and cash crops farmers.

Lives were being lost in the pocket of attacks and clashes involving suspected herdsmen and other farmers in some Southwestern states of Oyo, Ogun, Osun, Ondo and Ekiti.

Series of meetings at the instance of the affected state governments were convened, where local crop farmers, herdsmen operating in the state, security agencies, government officials and other stakeholders came together to discuss matters and find a lasting solution to the problem.

In Ekiti, laws were also enacted for grazing activities and enforcement Marshall inaugurated to enforce the law and nip recurring clashes in the bud.

While efforts are being made to end the clashes and the killings, armed robbers, bandits, kidnappers and the likes have also stepped up their operations in virtually all parts of the country.

Apparently miffed by the development, traditional rulers in the Southwest called on the government, the security agents and all stakeholders in the region to prevent bandits from invading the region.

Just last months, the governors of the six states in the Southwest met in Ibadan at a regional security summit where they vowed to find a lasting solution to the lingering security challenges in the zone.

The summit, which focused on Western Nigeria, was organised by the Development Agenda for Western Nigeria in collaboration with the six governors.

Present at the meeting were, Mr Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State, Dr Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State, Mr Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, Mr Adegboyega Oyetola of Osun State and the host governor, Mr Seyi Makinde of Oyo State.

The governor who took turns to address the gathering, said it was important that a regional approach was adopted to resolving the security challenges facing the region.

Decrying the rising spate of kidnappings and the growing tension between farmers and herdsmen in the zone they expressed optimism that solutions will be proffered.

In his address, Ondo state Governor and chairman of the South West Governors Forum who noted that insecurity had become a major issue in the polity, said that the security of lives and property of citizens should not be compromised.

He urged his colleagues (governors)in the zone to be proactive in tackling the current security issues, saying adoption of a scientific approach would bear far-reaching effects.

Fayemi, who is the chairman of Nigeria Governors Forum, in his remarks said there was a need for state police to complement the work of the federal police to stem the current tide of insecurity in the country.

But the whole region and indeed the entire country was thrown into mourning, following the killing of Mrs Funke Olakunrin, the daughter of the Afenifere leader, Pa Reuben Fasoranti.

The 58 year old Mrs Olakunrin, was killed by some armed bandits on Friday, July 12 along Ore road, in Ondo State.

Nigeria political and traditional leaders, Civil Society groups, socio poltical groups have since condemned the killing urging the security agencies in the country to apprehend the killers.

They equally charged the government to come up with a comprehensive approach towards ending the menace of killings and kidnapping in several parts of the country.

The killing of Mrs Olakunrin had prompted Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi’s last Thursday visit to the Presidential Villa in Abuja where he held a closed door meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari.

Speaking to newsmen after the meeting, the front line monarch said that he came to speak to the President on behalf of traditional rulers towards improving the security situation in the country.

He expressed worry that the drums of war was sounding loud across the country saying that the Southwest region does not want to experience any kind of war.‎

“We that live in the remote and rural areas of the Southwestern part of the country, most of the bushes are occupied by strange people and we decided to work with the government to fish them out.

“How to improve security? I came to speak on behalf of other traditional rulers. The issue at hand in the Southwest is real.

“Everybody is beating the drums of war, we don’t want war, who can stand war, we want something better for our youths.

“We should better use them for something good other than shouting war and anarchy. We don’t want that.

“We told the President that, and he said he is on the same page with us. Politicians should be careful not to throw things out of proportion.

“We should make sure things are right and the President has given good directives to security chiefs including the IG, to visit all traditional institutions in the Southwest”, he said.

He stressed the need to put all security agencies to good use and work with the locals to separate the bad eggs.

According to him, “We shouldn’t keep over-hyping war and we still want to keep the peace in the Southwest. We don’t want anarchy.”

While expressing happiness with the assurance from President Buhari to speak on the Ruga saga which he feels has been taken out of context, the monarch said: “What is important is for the youths not to take laws into their hands, killing and causing violence. The drums of war are resonating loud and we are very worried.

“We need more federal apparatus to defend ourselves. Reinforcement from federal government.

“We understand more than anybody. We don’t want war and we want to work with Government to bring peace.

“We are not saying all Fulanis are bad, it’s about the bad guys working under the name of Fulanis,” he said.

Also, the Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland, Chief Gani Adams has advised President Buhari to stop attacking those saying his government is not doing enough to end the country’s security challenges.

Adams who spoke in his country home Arigidi Akoko during this year festival Okota last weekend noted that the incessant cases of kidnappings, banditry and killings in the country should be a source of worry to any democratic leader.

Aare Ona Kankafo added that the series of challenges militating against the country, particularly the issue of insecurity portends grave danger for the nation’s economy.

While noting that the death of Mrs. Funke Olakunri was a sad testimony to the country, Adams said Nigerian leaders must be united in their voices to tackle the daunting security challenges headlong.

He said, “Don’t forget, I’ve always expressed my worries about insecurity and the senseless killings across the nation and Southwest in particular.

“The gruesome murder of the late Mrs Funke Olakunrin, along Shagamu/Ore road was a sad testimony of the terrible situation of the country at the moment.”

Only few days ago, there were reports that some people suspected to be Fulani Vigilante group were mounting of roadblocks in some parts of the Southwest and Southeast.

The development according to the report occurred in Akoko area of Ondo state.

This has further sent jitters down the spine of the people.

The Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi, also wrote a letter to the President Muhammadu Buhari on the security challenges plaguing the country.

The monarch who catalogued the spate of security breeches in Yorubaland by suspected herdsmen and their collaborators, urged the President to act and bring perpetrators to book before things get out of control.

Oba Adeyemi who alleged that suspected herdsmen and kidnappers had laid siege to Yorubaland, warned against looming anarchy in the country.

In the letter dated July 21, 2018, the monarch said people must be guaranteed of safefy of lives and property and improved security to avoid breakdown of law and order.

According to the letter entitled,: ‘Yoruba Question in Nigeria Conundrum,’ he said “I have never been timid or failed in my total support for the success of your administration. My confidence had always been based on Your Excellency’s ability, fitness and competence in leading the country to the Promised Land, where law and order will prevail, individual liberty is guaranteed and economic wellbeing of the citizens is assured.

“In recent times, however, I am worried about the security situation in the country, especially in the Southwest geo-political zone, nay the entire Yoruba-speaking area of the country, including Kwara, Kogi and Edo states.

“This has to do with the menace of Fulani herdsmen that have laid siege to almost all the highways of Yorubaland. Whether in Owo, Akure, Ilesa/Ife-Ibadan road or Ibarapa zone and the Ijebu area of Ogun State, the story is the same.

“I have held a series of consultations with opinion moulders and eminent Yoruba leaders about the menace of these cattle herdsmen with assault such as raping of our women and on some occasions, in the presence of their husbands. That is apart from massive destruction of our agricultural land, which ultimately points to imminent starvation.

“On top of it all is the menace of professional kidnappers usually in military uniforms. What is more worrisome about the kidnapping notoriety is the impunity with which these kidnappers go about their nefarious activities.”

He bemoaned the activities of criminals who were carrying out their illegal acts on highways during the day and in the night defying all security measures.

“We cannot even talk of parading suspects because no major arrests have been made in this part of the country. Without arrests, we cannot talk of their facing the law. In the face of the apparent helplessness of our security agencies, where do we go from here?”

The monarch said his fear was that people may resort to self-help to safeguard their lives and property if security agencies cannot be relied upon.

“Suffice to say that in most part of Yorubaland, their pre-colonial military structures have not been totally collapsed. Hence, such structures like Odua People’s Congress, Agbekoya and other vigilante groups still exist,” he added.

The monarch as the “Alaafin of Oyo, the King and Head of all Yoruba at home and in the diaspora and the Chief Custodian of Yoruba culture and values” he was compelled to tell the President that the people of Yorubaland lived in palpable fear because of the new wave of insecurity.

While calling on the President to rise to the occasion, he alleged that series of crimes were still being committed by suspected herdsmen in the region.

“Certain individuals were kidnapped along Erio-Aromoko Road, Ekiti State. They were tortured and exposed to danger in the forest for over two weeks. These victims included the Secretary of the Nigerian Bar Association, Ikole Branch, Adeola Adebayo, whose decomposing body was eventually found after a ransom price of N4m had been paid.”

Other victims of the marauders, he also listed to include, two officials of the Federal Road Safety Corps, both Yoruba, who were picked up along Ilesa-Akure highway; Musibau Adetumbi, a legal practitioner based in Ibadan; Prof. Adegbehingbe, a surgeon at the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-ife; Dr Muslim Omoleke; Mr Ayo Oladele, and Dayo Adewole, son of a member of 2015-2019 executive council and Minister of Health, Prof. Isaac Adewole, who was kidnapped on his farm at Iroko, a village along Ibadan-Oyo road.

“I am therefore writing to you, as a concerned stakeholder in your administration to alert you to the need to quickly respond to these and other issues concerning Yorubaland. There is a general impression among opposition group that you are not known to take decisive and proactive steps in many matters of national interest and that you are not usually too disturbed about the gale of insecurity in Yorubaland.

“May I also share with you the outcome or product of my wide consultations in Yorubaland to let you know, beyond what official security reports will make available to you, that there is a growing feeling of frustration, disappointment and despondency among our people, which if not immediately addressed, could lead to other serious national catastrophes and security challenges.”

Reacting to the monarch’s letter, the Buhari Media Organisation (BMO) said President Muhammadu Buhari was not oblivious of the fresh security challenges in the country and he is doing everything possible to arrest the situation.

The group said security operatives have actually been making arrests over the spate of kidnapping and sundry security challenges in the country.

On security situation in the Southwest, BMO said the security challenges are not limited to any part of the country.

BMO in a statement signed by its Chairman Niyi Akinsiju and Secretary Cassidy Madueke, said the government is not relenting in its efforts at ensuring a more secured Nigeria.

BMO said: “We have acknowledged the security situation that the Oyo Monarch has alluded to, but facts on ground do not support his allegation that no major arrests of suspects have been made.

“The very first case of high profile abduction that was linked to suspected Fulani herdsmen was that of former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Olu Falae who was kidnapped in 2015 from his farm in Ilado village, Akure North, Ondo state.

“We recall that Falae’s captors, numbering six, were arrested by the Police, prosecuted by the Ondo state government and have since been sentenced to life imprisonment each.

“And in recent times, the Police have arrested the suspected kidnappers of an orthopaedic surgeon at the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) Ile ife, Prof. Olayinka Adegbehingbe, and those behind the abduction of Mr. Dayo Adewole, a son of a former Minister of Heath, Professor Isaac Adewole.

“These are high profile kidnap cases that were cracked in days, and there are also other instances where the Intelligence Response Team (IRT) of the Police lived up to their responsibilities not only in the Southwest but also across the country”.

BMO also noted that while some of the arrested suspects were Fulani, there were also instances where the people found to be behind the abductions were locals.

This, the group said, is a clear indication that the emergent security challenges cannot necessarily be pinned to one part of the country.

“One example that readily comes to mind is the April 2019 incident involving the Lagos State Fire Service Director, Mr. Rasaki Musibau and six others who were kidnapped along the Ketu-Ereyun, Ikorodu-Epe road by a 7-man gang who collected a N5m ransom before releasing them.

“But when the Police swung into action, two suspects identified as Blessing Boyo and Smart Alfred were arrested and paraded.

“And there is also the case of one Victor John, a suspected member of a kidnapping syndicate using military camouflages to carry out operations in Ondo State, who was arrested by the Anti-kidnapping Squad of the Nigeria Army.

“These may look like isolated incidents but it is a pointer to a new trend in criminality that has no ethnic or religious divide to warrant it being linked to a particular ethnic group.

“We also have it on record that the Police have in recent times arrested 105 suspects for armed robbery and seven for kidnapping as well as foiled a number of abduction through prompt response to distress calls,” BMO added.

The group however urged the security agencies to do more to stem the tide of kidnapping and banditry President Buhari acknowledged as emerging challenges in the country.

No doubt, the killing of Mrs Olakunrin and that of several others across the country in the hands of armed bandits who have now infiltrated the region has become an eye opener to the people of the Southwest.

It is expected that all hands will be on deck to support government efforts in putting an end to security challenges.