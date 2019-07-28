NEWS
Asagba @ 95: We Will Continue To Develop Asaba, Okowa Pledges
Delta State Governor, Senator Dr Ifeanyi Okowa has assured Deltans of his administration’s commitment to developing Asaba as a state capital.
Governor Okowa gave the assurance yesterday at the 28th coronation anniversary cum 95th birthday celebration of the Asagba of Asaba, Obi (Prof.) Chike Edozien in Asaba.
According to the governor, “today, we thank God for the life of the Asagba; Your Majesty, in your time, Asaba has seen a lot of development.”
“Asaba is the fastest growing town in the nation and you have worked with your people to give us a peaceful environment for growth because, without peace, there will be no development,” Governor Okowa said, adding, “you (the Asagba) have also given us room for partnership between the people of the town and government since the state was created and I must publicly thank the people of Asaba for keeping the peace.”
He stated, “we have done a lot but, there is still much for us to do in Asaba; as a government; we will work with you to ensure that we grow Asaba better than it is today; as a government, we are committed to growing Asaba as the capital of our dream.”
Governor Okowa listed some of the projects executed in Asaba to include the Asaba International Airport which he disclosed plans are on through concessioining process for the cargo runway to be constructed.
“The Asaba Airport has the second best runway in the country today and we are looking forward to having partners that will make the airport a true international with a cargo wing,” the governor disclosed, stating that a Pleasure Park and a Nollywood Film Village were among the projects being constructed to add to the beauty of Asaba.
While listing efforts by his administration to tackle flood challenges in Asaba, the governor also, explained the need for the establishment of the Warri/Uvwie Development Agency, assuring that his administration will continue to ensure the even development of the state.
Governor Okowa while congratulating the Asagba on his birthday and 28th coronation anniversary, called for the support of the palace and the people to make Asaba cleaner.
The Asagba of Asaba had in his speech, called on government to pay more attention to the development of Asaba as a state capital.
Prof. Edozien commended Governor Okowa’s administration for his efforts to give Asaba a befitting status as a state capital.
High point of the occasion was the paying of homage by different traditional groups.
MOST READ
Shiites: Coalition Welcomes Proscription Of IMN As Terrorist Group
Troops Kill 5, Arrest 4 Bandits In Kaduna
Woman Cuts off Cheating Ex-husband’s Genitals
FG To Gazette Shiites Proscription On Monday
We Are Working Round The Clock To Ensure Release Of Siasia Mother’s— Police
BF Suma Set To Eradicate Poverty, Empower Youths – Ajisefinni Ibukun
NAFDAC Raises Alarm Over Sale Of Unwholesome Ponmo
MOST POPULAR
- NEWS12 hours ago
It’s Illegal, Unconstitutional To Ban Shi’ite Movement – Ozekhome
- COVER STORIES12 hours ago
Security Agencies Commence Profiling Of Ministerial Nominees
- COVER STORIES12 hours ago
Ban Herdsmen Migration For Peace In Nigeria – Ganduje
- NEWS21 hours ago
Air Peace Captain Debunks Report Saying Aircraft Landed Without Tyres
- POLITICS21 hours ago
Akeredolu To Senate: Ignore Faceless Group, Confirm Alasoadura
- NEWS21 hours ago
World Hepatitis Day: Obaseki Assures On Policy, Institutions To Deliver Quality Healthcare
- POLITICS21 hours ago
Bayelsa Guber: Obj Can’t Determine Who Emerges As Bayelsa Gov – Kpodoh
- FEATURES10 hours ago
Bayelsa: As Opposition Mounts Within PDP Over Guber Ticket