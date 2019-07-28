Can US Visa Ban Ensure Violence-free Polls?

How far will the United States visa ban on politicians who instigated violence go in checking electoral violence? CHIBUZO UKAIBE writes

As the 2019 general elections shaped up to be violent, both the United States of America and the United Kingdom threatened punitive measures against those found guilty of inciting violence or plotting to rig the elections.

They stated this in separate statements issued in January 2019, through the Embassy of the United States and the British High Commission in Abuja.

While pledging its commitment to ensuring free and fair elections in the country, the U.S. statement read in part;

“We, and other democratic nations, will be paying close attention to actions of individuals who interfere in the democratic process or instigate violence against the civilian population before, during, or after the elections. We will not hesitate to consider consequences – including visa restrictions – for those found to be responsible for election-related violence or undermining the democratic process. Under U.S. immigration law, certain violations may also lead to restrictions on family members.”

On her part, the United Kingdom, in its statement read in part; “We will be deploying an extensive observation mission for the forthcoming elections, including coordinating with the EU’s Election Observation Mission.

“Our monitors will in particular be looking out for any attempts to encourage or use violence to influence the elections, including on social media. We would like to remind all Nigerians that where the UK is aware of such attempts, this may have consequences for individuals. These could include their eligibility to travel to the UK, their ability to access UK based funds or lead to prosecution under international law.”

The two countries commended the political parties for signing the peace accord and urged the candidates to conduct themselves within the laws governing the elections.

The elections were won and lost despite cases of violence during the polls, across the country. While the reports of the foreign and local observers stated this much, many pundits believed that the last had been heard of the matter.

But earlier this week, the US made good on its warning by announcing visa restrictions on Nigerians who operated with impunity at the expense of the Nigerian people and undermined democratic process.

Speaking on the ban, the US State Department in a statement by its spokesman, Morgan Ortagus on Tuesday, July 23, 2019, stated that “We condemn those whose acts of violence, intimidation, or corruption harmed Nigerians or undermined the democratic process.”

Mr. Ortagus further said, “the Secretary of State is imposing visa restrictions on Nigerians believed to be responsible for, or complicit in, undermining democracy in Nigeria. These individuals have operated with impunity at the expense of the Nigerian people and undermined democratic principles and human rights”.

The US State Department however did not mention the names of the politicians banned, neither did it give the number of those banned.

However, a Chatham House fellow and former US State Department official, Matthew Page, explained to a foreign newspaper that “The US doesn’t name and shame because visa information is covered by privacy regulations and thus confidential.” The uncertainty around “who or what type of person was targeted or how many” could also see bad actors continue to fear they are at risk, he added.

But the camps of the two major political actors in the 2019 elections, President Muhammadu Buhari and Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, have, while embracing the visa ban, threw jabs at each other.

Atiku said the travel ban placed by the United States on some political actors has validated claims that the last general elections was rigged.

Atiku in a statement said “The above statement is a vindication of our position that the 2019 elections were “undermined” by the actions of state actors and institutions.”

He added that after “daylight robbery that occurred on Election Day,” President Muhammadu Buhari and his allies went into a propaganda overdrive to deny the obvious, stressing that “no matter how far and fast falsehood, or in this case, rigging, has traveled, it must eventually be overtaken by truth.”

“It seems that day has come. After many months of living in denial, the Buhari regime is now faced with the truth in the form of a US visa ban on politicians who undermined Nigeria’s democracy.”

He also thanked the United States of America for standing with the Nigerian people against those whose desire it is to truncate the country’s democracy.

“Finally, we urge the Nigerian people not to despair. There is hope on the horizon. There is light at the end of the tunnel. The myriad of security, economic and social challenges Nigeria currently faces, which has resulted in our nation becoming the world headquarters for extreme poverty will, God wiling, soon be over, with the prospect of purposeful and result oriented leadership,” he said.

In its reaction, the Buhari Media Organisation (BMO) said the exoneration of the present administration in the U.S visa restriction order imposed on a category of Nigerian politicians is an indication of President Muhammadu Buhari’s popularity in the comity of nations.

BMO, in a statement signed by its Chairman, Niyi Akinsiju and Secretary, Cassidy Madueke, said the visa restriction order imposed on a category of Nigerian politicians by the United States Government, which clearly exonerated the present administration in the country, is another indication of Buhari’s acceptance and popularity in the comity of nations.

“It is instructive that the United States is taking the step in spite of efforts by opposition figures led by the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Atiku Abubakar, to turn the U.S government against the newly elected government with false narratives,’’ it said.

According to BMO, the U.S State Department’s position showed the futility of the opposition’s efforts to demonise the government before, during and after the 2019 elections.

“We acknowledge the decision by the American Government to impose visa ban on individuals responsible for undermining the last electoral process or organising election-related violence.

“It is in line with a warning the U.S issued before the election, and we note that it is within the rights of the Americans to do so.

“And by making it clear that the actions are not directed at the government that emerged from the process.

“The U.S has tacitly cleared the Buhari administration of involvement in acts of political violence in spite of efforts by lobbyists engaged by the PDP to taint the president’s victory.

“This is a welcome decision considering that the U.S specifically targeted officials of the Venezuelan government and their family members when it imposed visa restrictions on the country in the wake of recent election in that country’’it stated.

The organisation expressed hope that the visa restriction would cover individuals who threatened violence if their candidates failed to win the last elections.

However, the national coordinator, Electoral Matters and INEC Liaison of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) Chief Anayo Arinze, has a different perspective.

He said, “The US leadership has the right to protect their country from unwanted visitors or external invaders who are merely parasitic. Nigerian leaders rush to the developed worlds to enjoy a functional system or environment without bringing the same facilities to their country. The amount of dollars that go into medical tourism from Nigeria is enough to fill all the hospitals in this country with modern and functional medical facilities.

“They go abroad, enjoy conducive atmosphere and come back to Nigeria to continue with their destructive and divisive politics. Now that various ethnic nationalities are drawing up war drums, instead of mitigating the tension, Nigerian leaders are planning to fly overseas with their families when the country breaks down. How can you destroy your country and run to another man’s country where peace and tranquility prevail.

“Nigerian leaders are wicked to fellow citizens and grossly unpatriotic to their country. A patriotic leader will not incite citizens to take arms against other citizens. A patriotic leader will not be self centred. A patriotic leader will not loot the nation’s treasury dry. A patriotic leader will not be nepotic. A patriotic leader surrounds himself or herself with the best materials the nation can offer; he or she is progressive in character (not the example of APC members); they are development oriented, peace loving and put the people first at all times. Not so with the current crop of Nigerian leaders.

“Why shouldn’t US ban them from coming to corrupt her citizens. They should stay in Nigeria and resolve to salvage the nation together. May other nations take a cue from the US and ban Nigerians from coming into their countries,” he said.

On his part, former chairman of the Fresh PDP, Chief Olukayode Akindele, said the ban is not just a good development because the impunious behaviour of “our rootless politicians need to be curbed.”

He added, “Remember it was a similar action that sent our military packing; their wives and children were also denied visas and those in colleges were deported. I hope same measures will be extended to the families of these politicians.

“Please note that this is not limited to parties and politicians in power but to all including opposition, in particular PDP; Secondus and his cohorts should be number one for truncating the democratic PDP national convention in December 2017. I have expressed this view to the US Consular General and the EU Ambassador to Nigeria”, he added.

On his part, the director-general of the Change Ambassadors Of Nigeria, Prof Chris Nwaokobia, said the action is salutary and will serve as a forewarning to all those who consistently undermine the sanctity of the electoral process and indeed our democracy. He however hoped that the UK will take similar steps.

“It goes to show that the world is watching and will continuously repudiate the shenanigans and malfeasance of the political class. Where impunity holds sway and the law of the land becomes handicapped such that it cannot punish state operators for the massive rigging of the 2019 elections, the US has elected to take punitive steps, it may serve to call future election riggers to order. I truly hope that the European Union and Britain will take similar steps,” he stressed.

Bar Abiola Akinyode of the Transition Monitoring Group (TMG), said while it is a good move there has to be justification so that it isn’t seen as mere blacklisting.

She said “It’s a good development and can help to check futures elections abnormality. Most of the challenges we are having in election is also attributed to human factors beyond the systemic crises, however there must be justification for such blacklisting so that is not seen as a witch hunt.”

While the US has taken this action, it remains to be seen whether the UK will follow suit . Still, those on the ban list, according to pundits, would enjoy the services of other countries, considering that they have at their disposal resources to do so.