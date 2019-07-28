FG To Gazette Shiites Proscription On Monday

The Federal Government is set to commence the implementation of the Friday’s court order proscribing the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN), popularly known as Shiites, by publishing the order in the Official Gazette Monday.

The publication of the order in the Official Gazette is part of the Friday’s ruling of the Federal High Court in Abuja, designating the Shiites movement as a terrorist group and proscribing it.

Justice Nkeonye Maha had also ordered the government to publish the order in two national newspapers.

The Federal Government’s Printing Press, which publishes the Official Gazette, is based in Lagos.