How Transformed Electricity Industry Will Foster AfCFTA Economic Benefits To Nigeria

The endorsement of the African Continental Free Trade Agreement, AfCFTA, by President Muhammadu Buhari is indeed promising but comes with challenges of restoring effective power supply. CHIKA IZUORA, looks at efforts of boosting the sector to drive benefit of the Continental Agreement.

Nigeria became the 53rd country to join the African Continental Free Trade Area after President Muhammadu Buhari signed the AfCFTA Agreement in Niamey, Niger Republic.

The Republic of Benin also joined the group, bringing to 54, the total of African countries out of 55 that had endorsed the AfCFTA agreement leaving Eritrea out at the moment.

Buhari, appended his signature to the agreement at the 12th Extraordinary Summit of the African Union on the Launch of the Operational Phase of the AfCFTA.

“A total of 26 African countries have deposited instruments of ratification, with Gabon being the latest after depositing her instrument of ratification during the Extraordinary Summit.

The AfCFTA Agreement entered into force on May 30, 2019, thirty days after having received the twenty-second instrument of ratification on 29th April 2019 in conformity with legal provision.

Speaking at the event in Niamey, Buhari noted that much as Nigeria supported free trade among the African countries, the trade must also be fair to all.

He said, “Nigeria wishes to emphasise that free trade must also be fair trade.

‘‘As African leaders, our attention should now focus on implementing the AfCFTA in a way that develops our economies and creates jobs for our young, dynamic and hard-working population.

‘‘I wish to assure you that Nigeria shall sustain its strong leadership role in Africa, in the implementation of the AfCFTA. We shall also continue to engage, constructively with all African countries to build the Africa that we want.”

But experts and some Organised Private Sector bodies have argued that for Nigeria to benefit from the agreement, current macroeconomic policies may need to be tweaked towards supporting increased regional trade.

At the sectoral level, there will be a need to introduce policies that encourage Foreign Direct Investment, FDI flows to sectors that have the highest potential for regional trade, namely light manufacturing and agriculture.

For African Export-Import (AFREXIM) Bank, Nigeria signing the AFCFTA, treaty is critical to maximum utilisation of of Nigeria’s economic potentials including taking over from China as the world’s manufacturing hub.

President, AFREXIM Bank, Cairo, Egypt, Professor Benedict Oramah, who recently spoke at the Centre for Financial Journalism’s fourth edition ‘Bullion Lecture’, in Lagos on the theme: “Leveraging the AFCFTA for Nigeria’s economic development”, said: “Increasing intra African trade does not mean doing less business in the world. As you know the ACFTA implies a progressive reduction in tariffs, progressive elimination of non-tariff barriers, and progressive trade in services, harmonization of standards and son and so forth.

Some complain that government officials negotiate international trade treaties and make trade and investment policies without consulting those (the private sector) whom those treaties and policies are supposed to serve; Some Nigerian manufacturers worry that the AfCFTA will create an opportunity for certain goods produced outside of Africa to enter the Nigerian market from smaller African countries.

Another constraint identified is that today, up to 50 per cent of intra-African trade is conducted informally. Some have argued that unless these are formalized, government policies to boost Nigeria-Africa trade through the AfCTA would be blunted, said Oramah, adding that inadequate infrastructure is another important constraint many companies face. Domestically, infrastructure levels are poor, making export competitiveness hard and due to colonial history that balkanized the continent, regional connectivity by road, sea, rail and even air is inadequate, he observed.

Similarly, the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria, MAN and the Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry Mines and Agriculture, have differed over Nigeria’s endorsement of the African Continental Free Trade Area agreement.

While NACCIMA is in support of Nigeria signing the pact, MAN has advised against signing unless it is proved beyond doubt that the pact would benefit the country, adding that so far, there was no such proof.

While speaking in support of the pact in Lagos recently, the National President, NACCIMA, Chief Alaba Lawson, noted that AfCFTA would create a common market of 1.2bn people with estimated GDP of $2.5tn.

She said, “We therefore cannot afford to be excluded from a common African market because it is a veritable strategy to raise the competitiveness of African economies in the global economy.

Clearly, NACCIMA’s position is that Nigeria should sign the AfCFTA. We as a nation have been closely and long involved with the vision of an African Free Trade Area right from the establishment of the Oragnisation of African Unity.

“Nigeria must be part of the AfCFTA as it is a platform for our Small and Medium Enterprises to be integrated into the regional economy and a means of accelerating women’s trade and economic empowerment.”

The AfCFTA is aimed at boosting intra-Africa trade among African countries from the current level of 16 per cent to 80 per cent or more.

However, the full benefits of the AfCFTA agreement to Nigeria may not be realized until the problems of the power sector are fully addressed, argued Abayomi Falana Of StarCore Nuclear.

He said that Nigeria should demonstrate a renewed zeal to solve the power sector problems in order to re-position Nigeria amongst the leading industrializing countries capable of satisfying the ever increasing demand for power supply required by many industries and factories in the country. It follows therefore that Nigeria’s aspiration to become one of the largest economies in the African continent will not be realized without attaining the appropriate level of electricity supply to pursue aggressive industrialization.

To boost the sector, Canadian Company StarCore Nuclear Inc. has proposed to the Federal Government of Nigeria, the rollout of 23 small modular reactors (SMRs) nuclear power stations to help provide electricity supply which will be accessible to millions of Nigerians who currently have unreliable or no access to electricity power supply.

Per head of population, Nigeria is one of the least-electrified nations and the current system is struggling to keep up with the demand for electricity by its 200 million people and growing day by day.

The StarCore Nuclear proposal will especially benefit the more remote areas of the country where the grid infrastructure is less reliable compared with those close to the state capital cities. The proposal comprises the erection of 23 micro grids across the more remote regions of the country thus minimising, or even eliminating, the expenditure that the government will need to make on electricity infrastructure in those target areas.

The StarCore Small Modular Reactors (SMRs) design is inherently safe, as judged by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) which means it cannot overheat and would shut down automatically when there is a problem in operation given that the plant is fully automated. Furthermore, the plant is passively secure and as a result it is extremely hard to damage by force, sabotage or terrorism. It is gas cooled so it does not need water for cooling – important for the remote parts of Nigeria and is cheaper than the existing off-grid or edge-of-grid power and can match or lower many on-grid power prices.

Other advantages are that it can also provide carbon-free electricity, heat energy for industries which would otherwise require burning fossil fuel, and abundant purified water for irrigation and those people without clean water sources.

Plan of Typical StarCore Nuclear SMR Power Plant similar to those proposed for remote regions in Nigeria, measures only 30m wide by 60-100m long and is set within a site area of 5-10 acres with almost no boundaries between the plant and public infrastructure.

Best of all, however, is the build-own-license-operate-refuel-decommission business model which means no capital outlay by the Nigerian government or imposition of financial burden on the tax payers. StarCore is a full life cycle manager and does not sell the plants or technology. Instead the company will negotiate a long term Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) for electricity off take.

This project has tremendous benefits for those in remote communities by contributing to improvements in health and education as well as potential job creation. By providing energy for new industries in those areas, it will bring an unprecedented level of economic prosperity and stability to the country.

According to StarCore Nuclear business representative in Nigeria, Falana, the energy supply company has initiated contacts with the Presidency in Abuja, and are in top level discussions with the officials in the Federal Ministry of Power and other leading experts drawn from the Nigeria Atomic Energy Commission (NAEC), Nigerian Nuclear Regulatory Authority (NNRA) and Federal Ministry of Environment. StarCore Nuclear is set to obtain the requisite Power Purchase Agreement (PPA).

He revealed further that the next important step is to process and obtain Ministerial Consent from the Federal Ministry of Finance with regard to the requisite Federal Government Sovereign Guarantee and Direct Pay Letter of Credit which serves as hedge against political risks on the foreign investment funds. This guarantee from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) is then endorsed by the CBN international correspondent bank.

Ideally, the sovereign guarantee will enable the international funding experts the Lucot Group Inc. to secure funds which would be rolled out over 5 years and is utilized for the development of StarCore Nuclear modular power stations across the country. Lucot Group, a Monaco based International Infrastructure Investment funding giant, has assisted governments in Africa to obtain funding for execution of nationally significant infrastructure projects under similar arrangements, the most recent being with the government of Cameroon.

With these arrangements in place, President Muhammadu Buhari’s promise in his 2015 election campaign to generate 10,000MW of electricity by 2019 would shift a step closer to reality and hitherto, would serve as a stirring indication that the Buhari administration is truly ready for the AfCFTA business.

Policy makers, decision takers and the entire populace in Nigeria have realized that nuclear power is the only source to meet future clean energy objectives of Nigeria and the rest of Africa. Nigeria must show the way as the Big Brother of the African Continent. Nigeria is the country that can provide the catalyst for this positive change in Africa. And it will portray Nigeria as the African continent country example of leadership in green energy.

Also, moving forward, the federal government has signed a power agreement with Siemens.

Under the agreement, the electricity giant will help government achieve the production of 25,000 megawatts, MW, of electricity by 2025.

President Muhammadu Buhari during a meeting with the Siemens’s Global Chief Executive Officer, Mr Joe Kaeser charged Siemens, the Transmission Company of Nigeria and the regulator to work hard to achieve 7,000mw and 11,000MW of reliable power supply by 2021 and 2023 in the first and second phases of the deal, respectively.

By 2025 when the contract will lapse, a total of 25,000MW is expected to have been met.

The deal was the outcome of the August 31, 2018 meeting between the Nigerian President and the German Chancellor, Angela Merkel, in Abuja.

Buhari said, “We all know how critical electricity is to the development of any community or indeed any nation. “And in Nigeria, while we are blessed to have significant natural gas, hydro and solar resources for power generation, we are still on the journey to achieving reliable, affordable and quality electricity supply necessary for economic growth, industrialisation and poverty alleviation.

“There have been many attempts at solving the electricity problem in our country. Previous governments have explored state-funded solutions through the ill-prepared National Independent Power Projects. They also explored the installation of large emergency power projects. There was also the partial privatisation of the power generation and distribution sectors.

“These various interventions to solving the electricity problem have yielded an imbalance between the amount of power generated and the amount available for consumers. Despite over 13,000MW of power generation capacity, only an average of 4,000MW reliably reaches consumers. Now, we have an excellent opportunity to address this challenge.”

The President recalled that his administration’s priority was to stabilise the power generation and gas supply sectors through the Payment Assurance Facility, which led to a peak power supply of 5,222MW.

He, however, lamented that the transmission and distribution systems had remained major constraints.

He said, “This is why I directed my team to ask Siemens and our Nigerian stakeholders to first focus on fixing the transmission and distribution infrastructure, especially around economic centres where jobs are created.

While it was evident that more (work) needed to be done to upgrade the sub-transmission and distribution system, our government was initially reluctant to intervene as the distribution sector is already privatised.

“I am therefore very pleased with the positive feedback from private sector owners of the distribution companies, who have all endorsed government’s intervention to engage Siemens on this end-to-end plan to modernise the electricity grid.”

The President also said, “Our goal is simply to deliver electricity to Nigerian businesses and homes. My challenge to Siemens, our partner investors in the distribution companies, the TCN and the electricity regulator is to work hard to achieve 7,000MW of reliable power supply by 2021 and 11,000mw by 2023 – in phases one and two, respectively.

“After these transmission and distribution system bottlenecks have been fixed, we will seek in the third and final phase to drive generation capacity and overall grid capacity to 25,000MW.”

On his part, Kaeser recalled that a Letter of Agreement on the Nigerian Electrification Road map was submitted to the Nigerian President in November, 2018.

He explained that the road map would deliver 7,000MW in the first phase, and in the second phase, up to 11,000MW.