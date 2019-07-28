nigerians in diaspora: Jacob Taio Cruz: Nigerian-British Singer

Jacob Taio Cruz is an English singer, songwriter, rapper and record producer. In 2008, he released his debut album Departure, which he wrote, arranged and produced. The album achieved certified gold status in the United Kingdom and earned him a Music of Black Origin Awards (MOBO) nomination.

In October 2009, Cruz released his follow-up album Rokstarr, which includes the number one singles “Break Your Heart” and “Dynamite”. Cruz collaborated with Kesha on the single “Dirty Picture”, and with Kylie Minogue and Travie McCoy on his single “Higher”. Cruz wrote and recorded the song “Telling the World” as the lead single from the soundtrack to the 2011 animated film Rio. Cruz’s third studio album, TY.O, was first released in Germany in December 2011.

In 2012, Cruz co-wrote the David Guetta song “Without You”. In April 2015, Cruz released the first single, “Do What You Like” from his forthcoming Roses Collection. In late 2015, Taio added vocals to Tujamo’s Melbourne track, “Booty Bounce” which was released by Spinnin’ Records.

Cruz was born in London, to a Nigerian father and a Brazilian mother. He attended Christ’s Hospital, a private boarding school in Horsham, West Sussex. Cruz’s songwriting career began as part of Tricky Stewart’s writing collective, RedZone Entertainment and achieved notability in 2005 when he was awarded a Brit Award for co-writing Will Young’s 2004 single, “Your Game”.

Cruz is the founder and chief executive of Rokstarr Music London, which in 2006 released his debut single “I Just Wanna Know”. The single charted at #29 in the UK singles charts. It won him some admirers including Island Records’s Darcus Beese and Monte Lipman, who, according to manager Binns, “both believed ‘I Just Wanna Know’ fitted the format on both sides of the Atlantic”. In 2006, Cruz signed a split single deal with Universal Music Group companies, Republic Records and the UK branch of Island Records.

In September 2007, Cruz released his second single “Moving On”, which made the top 30 in the UK. In March 2008 his next single, “Come On Girl”, featuring Luciana, peaked at No. 5 on the UK charts. The related album Departure appeared on 17 March and peaked at No. 17.

This was followed by the single “I Can Be”, which reached No. 18 in May. On 18 August, “She’s Like a Star” was released, which was a remix of the previous single and featured American rapper Busta Rhymes and girl-group Sugababes.

The remix later appeared on the Sugababes studio album Catfights & Spotlights, which peaked at No. 20. It was later revealed that Cruz narrowly missed out on the chance to record the song “Umbrella” which was recorded by Rihanna and ended up topping charts around the world.

Cruz was featured on Tinchy Stryder’s breakout single “Take Me Back” which peaked at No. 3 in the UK Singles Chart. According to Cruz’s official Myspace blog, as of 1 January 2009, Rokstarr Music London changed its name to Rokstarr Entertainment Division, abbreviated to R.E.D Inc. During 2009, he worked on his follow-up album entitled Rokstarr.

It was released on 12 October through R.E.D Inc./Island Records and is written and produced by Cruz, with co-writes and co-productions predominantly with UK producer Fraser T Smith. The album’s lead single “Break Your Heart” was released on 14 September and reached number one in the UK, where it stayed for three weeks.

In the US it went directly from number 53 to number one, breaking the record for the largest leap of a début single. At the 2010 Brit Awards, “Break Your Heart” was nominated for Best British Single. The success of the song attracted the attention of David Massey and Daniel Werner from Mercury/Island Def Jam who were excited and aggressive about releasing “Break Your Heart” in the United States on their label.

According to Cruz’s manager Jamie Binns, the relationship with Monte Lipman at Universal Republic had “gone a bit quiet” by this point and as Taio wanted to be with the label that was most enthusiastic about his music, a move from Universal Republic to Mercury/Island Def Jam was engineered.

The single reached the top spot in the United States for one week on the Billboard Hot 100. In an interview with The Guardian, it was stated that “Cruz was clever to have hooked up with a US rapper Ludacris on his breakthrough hit”.

In order to introduce Cruz into the U.S. market, David Massey had suggested that the single feature an American rapper with chart credibility. The album spawned two other UK singles, “No Other One”, and the top-ten hit “Dirty Picture” featuring American electropop singer Kesha. The album’s fourth single (second in the United States) titled “Dynamite” debuted at 26 and peaked at number two on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100.

At the 2011 Brit Awards, “Dynamite” was nominated for Best British Single, and at the 2011 Billboard Music Awards the song won three Billboard Awards, including Top Hot 100 Song. Rokstarr was followed by the compilation album The Rokstarr Collection which includes songs both from Departure and the international version of Rokstarr. Cruz later released four versions of his single “Higher”—one featuring Kylie Minogue, one featuring Travie McCoy, one featuring both, and one with just himself. Cruz has also been featured on the soundtrack of American reality TV series Jersey Shore.

In March 2011, Cruz premiered an all-new song called “Telling the World”, which was written by Cruz and Alan Kasirye for the Rio soundtrack. The track was not featured on any of Cruz’s prior studio albums. On 23 May 2011, Cruz received his first Billboard Award in the United States.

He announced onstage that his third album, entitled Black and Leather, would be released in the fourth quarter of 2011. In June 2011, Cruz released a collaborative single, “Little Bad Girl”, with French DJ David Guetta and American rapper Ludacris. The song was a worldwide smash, topping singles charts across the world.

During July and August 2011, a series of unreleased songs, recorded during the album sessions, were leaked to YouTube. in an interview, Cruz promised a “fun” and “energetic” album, and claimed that due to the leak, none of the tracks posted on YouTube would be included on the album. Cruz claimed, “It’s a shame really, because one person has spoilt it for all the fans.

They could have had an album packed with 17, 18 tracks, and now, they’re only getting eleven because of one stupid act of tomfoolery.” During the interview, Cruz also claimed that the title of the album had been changed to Troublemaker, after one of the tracks included on the album.

On 4 October 2011, the single “Hangover” was officially released in Germany and the US, and it was rumoured that a solo version of the song, that features on the physical release, would be included as a bonus track on the album. However, these rumours were later quashed.

Around October 2011, the album was made available for pre-order, and as such, the album’s final title, TY.O, was revealed. Cruz, via his Twitter account, made the decision to name the album TY.O after he expressed his annoyance at people constantly pronouncing his name wrong.