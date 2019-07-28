PMB Not Architect Of Present Mistrust, Suspicion – ACF

The apex northern socio- cultural group, Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) yesterday stated that President Muhammadu Buhari is not the cause of the present mistrust and suspicion in the country.

According to the ACF, the president has been more careful in his appointment and balancing of some regional, religious and political interest, adding that he inherited division in the country.

ACF national secretary, Mr Anthony Sani, told LEADERSHIP Sunday that since government does not have enough resources to meet all the aspirations of all the citizens, governance has become more or less an art of balancing competing demands among not only the constituents but also among socioeconomic sectors.

“More so, in a very plural society, in order to inspire confidence and command loyalty needed for national solidarity, the action of the president is in the right direction,” Sani said.

He said competing demands have spawned the politics of identity symbolized by zoning and rotation, an unwitting admission of failure of leadership that has made communities to believe that unless one of their own is in the government, they cannot have fair access to national or state resources by way of projects, employment and major contracts.

“But from the way I read the president’s lips, he seems to want to discourage the idea of politics being made a profession and an occupation where few people go there to short-change the population and enrich themselves instead of serving the people. To President Buhari, meritocracy should be the reigning fashion where it should not matter the colour of the cat, provided it can catch the rat,” he said.

According to Sani, some people think that before Nigeria can attain full meritocracy driven by patriotic zeal for public service, the present mistrust and suspicion in the polity – which have compelled the government to preside over a divided people – should be exorcised and excoriated out of popular consciousness in favour of the creeping relative pluralism for national solidarity that comes with peace, unity, stability and harmony.

“That may explain why he still tries the art of balancing the competing demands in the politics of zoning and rotation for the time being in order to inspire confidence by dispelling the mistrust for performance.

“This is because it is possible for merit, requirement for balancing diversity and reward for electoral value to intersect in appointees for performance, since the three factors are not mutually exclusive.

“Yet we cannot feign ignorance of the challenge in art of balancing diversity which in reality has many facets and dividing lines like ethnicity, religion, region and even gender,” he said.

The ACF scribe disclosed that if there is balance on this side, the other side would cry for attention, citing an example with Plateau State.

“The northern Christian minority and females may be very happy about the nominee from the state for obvious reasons, yet some people in Plateau State would submit that the appointment runs foul of balancing act in the state.

“Note that the election of Governor Simon Lalong as chairman of the Northern States Governors’ Forum with only three Christians out of 19 governors suggests some improvement over the dividing line of religion as a result of his content of character and pedigree,” he said.

While exempting the president from the present division in the country, the ACF conceded that the president was not unmindful of the place of inclusive governance that promotes the sense of participation needed for national solidarity, adding, however, that his eyes seem very much on meritocracy.

“As a result, his pandering to some level of politics of identity is to the extent of uniting the nation for meritocracy to take root and thrive. That is why I do not believe the president is responsible for the divisions which he inherited as a polarised nation.

“And there has been deliberate effort on his part – however good or imperfect – to prevent cleavages of the nation along religious lines. For example, the position of SGF is the president’s discretion, and yet he has conceded it to the Northern Christian minorities on his own volition. The CBN governor is not of the president’s faith,” Sani said.

The ACF chieftain said because there are many dividing lines as far as diversity in Nigeria is concerned, it is very difficult for the government to meet the aspirations of all vested interests at the same time, “more so that the president himself is being pulled by imperatives of both meritocracy and balancing of diversity.

“Yet there is the need for Mr President to make government controlled by his own party at all levels be on the same page with him in so far as the need for inclusive government needed for promotion of sense of participation for performance is concerned. This would make it much easier for meritocracy to take root and thrive.”

The apex northern group said government appointees should ensure that even if merit, meeting the requirement of diversity and rewards for electoral values have intersected in some of the individual appointees as expected, they should work very hard and render the needs for politics of zoning and rotation very unnecessary.

“This is because we can make the most of our God-given diversity by working hard to overcome what divide the people. I honestly share with the president the sentiment that politics of identity symbolized by rotation, zoning or powershift are admission of failure of leadership.

“As a result, communities have come to believe that access to national or state resources should be turn-by-turn. And when you consider the number of ethnic nationalities that are over 300, some of them will never smell the seat of power in the next 300 years. I think politics of identity should be a stop gap to meritocracy where it would not matter the circumstance of birth of a leader provided he can deliver,” Sani added.