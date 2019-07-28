Security Agencies Commence Profiling Of Ministerial Nominees

Following the successful screening of 31 out of 43 ministerial nominees sent to the Senate by President Muhammadu Buhari, the security agencies have begun profiling them, LEADERSHIP Sunday has gathered.

It was gathered that the Nigeria Police Force (NPF), the Department of State Services (DSS) and other security agencies are currently capturing the fingerprints and other information of the would-be cabinet members for effective documentation.

Sources told LEADERSHIP Sunday that after the profiling of the ministerial nominees by the security agencies, a report would be sent to the Senate before the lawmakers take their final decision.

Sources disclosed that the security screening ought to have been completed before the names of the ministerial nominees were sent to the Red Chamber for screening and confirmation; however those close to the process say there is no cause for alarm as a comprehensive report would be given to the senators before they take their final decision on those they cleared.

It was gathered that the presidency is working hand in hand with the security agencies in the profiling process of the potential cabinet members.

The fingerprints and other data of some of the already screened ministerial nominees have been captured by both the Police and the DSS, it was gathered.

The presidential adviser to the president on National Assembly Matters (Senate), Sen Ita Enang, confirmed the development to LEADERSHIP Sunday.

At present, the police, the DSS and other institutions are now profiling and documenting the ministerial nominees that have been screened by the Senate.

It was gathered that the security profiling process, which have started, will go on throughout the weekend, and on Monday and Tuesday.

“Some of them have already gotten the clearance; some of them we are working on them.

“We are working on all those who will be screened (in order) to release them to the DSS and to go also for fingerprint profiling to the police and other security agencies.”

“We are working round the clock and we are conscious that we will finish within time and release them to the Senate so that they can take their final decision,” Enang said.

The presidential liaison to the Senate expressed happiness about the entire process so far and thanked the Senate President Ahmed Lawan, his deputy, Ovie Omo-Agege, and the entire Senate for what he described as unprecedented show of commitment and solidarity with the people of Nigeria in the admirable manner they were conducting the ministerial screening.

“Let me also use this opportunity to appreciate Mr President because of the quality of nominees that he has sent in, their background in their respective fields of endeavour, and even in matters outside their fields, they were able to answer questions and also lead in their presentation. It shows Mr President went into inner intellectual and political researches to bring the nominees that will run the next level team,” he said.

Enang also commended the nominees for the brilliant way they have acquitted themselves and justified Mr President’s decision to nominate them.

He said: “For Mr President to have sent them here shows the beginning of their investment in the Federal Republic of Nigeria. They have acquitted themselves and showed the capacity they are made up.

“I want to finally thank the Senate; they are concluding on Tuesday by God’s grace, all things being equal.

“Like you know, this is a period the legislators are supposed to go on vacation. They were supposed to start the vacation last week. They have extended it till this week and will also made sure the nominees are screen and cleared before they proceed on their vacation. This is a great sacrifice they have made.

“On our part as liaison, we will be working with the security agencies, the police and the Department of State Services (DSS) and other institutions which may need their clearance and their documentation for the purposes of security throughout the weekend, on Monday and Tuesday. Some of them have already gotten the clearance; some of them, we are working on them.

“We are working on all those who will be screened to release them to the DSS and to go also for fingerprint profiling to the police and other security agencies.”

He also commended the members of the Senate press corps for the way they have reported the event.

On the issue of ‘take a bow and go’ for some nominees, Enang said the President of the Senate had explained the tradition.

“For you to be nominated as a minister, you must be qualified to be a member of the House of Representatives. And so, it is taken that you are qualified and already been screened.

“And for you to be a member of the House of Representatives or a member of the Senate, it is taken that you are the person who earlier screened and passed other persons.

“Having been a member of this institution, you are deemed to have gone through all the tests. Unless there is something that happened after your tenure, only then can a question arise. “And that is not a matter for the Senate; it is a matter of the security agencies.

“But the Senate is right in saying that if you were a member of the House of Representatives or Senate you are deemed to be qualified and nothing has happened to demean that and it’s a tradition that started even in the US Congress and the Senate. It’s a parliamentary tradition everywhere because you have known them; you have had the opportunity of profiling them,” Enang added.

I Didn’t Reject Ministerial Re-appointment – Ogbeh

The immediate past minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Chief Audu Ogbeh has refuted claims that he rejected offer for re-appointment into the federal cabinet Ogbeh stated this when he hosted a delegation of the Idoma Development Forum led by Dr. Jacob Okwori who paid him a visit in Abuja to seek clarifications on insinuations surrounding his non reappointment as Minister.

Responding to the delegation inquest, Ogbeh said “there was no such thing that occurred. I never rejected Mr. President’s offer for re-appointment. No one approached me on behalf of Mr. President since we left office on 29th May, and I never went to lobby anyone, because I had a very good and smooth working relationship with Mr. President.”

Chief Ogbeh described the insinuation as false. “It is complete falsehood and mischief for anyone to insinuate that I declined the offer of re-appointment.”

He however thanked Mr. President for giving him (Ogbeh) the chance to serve in the first place.

“At any rate, I am grateful to Mr. President for giving me the chance to contribute to the development of our dear country in the last four years. President Muhammadu Buhari is such a good man who means well for the country. I believe we all need to support him to take the country to the next level of national development”

Speaking earlier, the leader of the delegation, Dr. Jacob Adah Okwori had expressed dismay over information that Chief Ogbeh had earlier last week declined interest to be re-appointed into the next level administration of President Muhammadu Buhari despite his sterling performance as Minister.

“We your kinsmen were living witnesses to your outstanding performance as Minister for Agriculture and Rural Development between 2015 and 2019 when you worked assiduously to transform Nigeria into the world’s Agriculture Center, and flood the global market with food of Nigerian origin.”

Dr. Okwori said Nigerian made enormous savings at the time. “within the period, one of Nigeria’s biggest businesses of FOREX namely RICE alongside others were literarily removed from the list of food import items to save about N21b according to the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) in 2018. Agriculture export grew by 77.3 per cent, from N170b in 2017 to N270b in 2018.”

Dr. Okwori reeled out other achievements of Chief Ogbeh to include. “the three Universities of Agriculture (Makurdi, Abeokuta and Umudike) were back under the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development with increased funding.

“The Bank of Agriculture underwent restructuring in a plan that was to sell majority share to farmers to make it a Farmers’ Bank, with targeted lending rates at five percent.

“Today, Nigeria is the largest seed producing country in the West African sub-region, and we were all exceedingly hopeful that you were amongst Mr. President’s foremost re-appointees and that he had no plan of relieving you of the job.

“We like to think that the most credible evidence from the success of this Administration’s Agric initiative was the Election”

Dr. Jacob said they were however surprised that Ogbeh’s name was not found on the list. “..we were really surprised when your name was not on the list, considering all these accomplishments, but our greatest dismay came when we gathered that you had declined the offer for reappointment by Mr. President for some personal reasons, when he sent to you.

“Honestly, we felt really disappointed that you would take such a decision without reflecting on the larger impact it would bear on the Idoma nation, Benue state and Nigeria at large.

“We are sure that Mr. President himself would have felt slighted that you rejected his offer.

“There has been strong indication that your denial gives credence to the stories going round in the social media and official circles that the so called ‘cartel in the villa’ actually interfered with the list of Mr. President and even the Vice President by replacing some names with their preferred candidates.”

Dr. Jacob further added that “There are also stories very difficult to confirm that large sums of monies were spent by many aspirants to secure these nominations. These allegations are difficult to prove, but nonetheless extremely disturbing, for a regime that set out to eliminate corruption from public life.

“The question to ask is, how can Mr. President’s appointees engage in such brazen criminality and how do they get away with these?” “If this is so, then Nigerians have real cause to worry, since neither the nation nor Mr. President himself nor indeed any Nigerian is safe from the manipulations of these cabals.”