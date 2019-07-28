NEWS
Shiites: Coalition Welcomes Proscription Of IMN As Terrorist Group
…tasks law enforcement agencies to remain at alert
Anti-terrorism group, the Coalition Against Terrorism in Nigeria (CATE), has joined Nigerians to commend the proscription of Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN) as a terrorist group.
Following recent spate of mindless protests in the nation’s capital, the Federal Government, on Friday, obtained a court order to banish the Shiite organisation.
Justice Nkeonye Maha of the Federal High Court Abuja issued the order in a ruling which designated the activities of the Shiite group in any part of Nigeria “as acts of terrorism and illegality.”
In a press statement signed by Gabriel Onoja, its National Coordinator, on Saturday, CATE hailed the development, describing as a testament of the FG’s responsiveness to the calls of Nigerians.
While hailing the law security agencies for keeping the radical sect in check until the proscription, the group, however, urged them to be on red alert in case of potential attacks.
MOST READ
Shiites: Coalition Welcomes Proscription Of IMN As Terrorist Group
Troops Kill 5, Arrest 4 Bandits In Kaduna
Woman Cuts off Cheating Ex-husband’s Genitals
FG To Gazette Shiites Proscription On Monday
We Are Working Round The Clock To Ensure Release Of Siasia Mother’s— Police
BF Suma Set To Eradicate Poverty, Empower Youths – Ajisefinni Ibukun
NAFDAC Raises Alarm Over Sale Of Unwholesome Ponmo
MOST POPULAR
- NEWS12 hours ago
It’s Illegal, Unconstitutional To Ban Shi’ite Movement – Ozekhome
- COVER STORIES12 hours ago
Security Agencies Commence Profiling Of Ministerial Nominees
- COVER STORIES12 hours ago
Ban Herdsmen Migration For Peace In Nigeria – Ganduje
- NEWS21 hours ago
Air Peace Captain Debunks Report Saying Aircraft Landed Without Tyres
- POLITICS21 hours ago
Akeredolu To Senate: Ignore Faceless Group, Confirm Alasoadura
- NEWS21 hours ago
World Hepatitis Day: Obaseki Assures On Policy, Institutions To Deliver Quality Healthcare
- POLITICS21 hours ago
Bayelsa Guber: Obj Can’t Determine Who Emerges As Bayelsa Gov – Kpodoh
- FEATURES10 hours ago
Bayelsa: As Opposition Mounts Within PDP Over Guber Ticket