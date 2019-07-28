HEALTH
WHO Commits To Eliminating Viral Hepatitis By 2030
As Nigeria joins the global community in commemorating this year’s World Hepatitis Day, the World Health Organisation (WHO), has pledged commitment to the elimination of viral hepatitis across the region.
WHO Regional Director for Africa, Dr Matshidiso Moeti, who stated this at a press conference, yesterday, in Abuja, identified testing and treatment as a public health approach, which remains the most neglected aspect of the response.
Moeti, who was represented by WHO Officer in charge in Nigeria, Dr Clement Peter, said despite the availability of diagnostic tools and effective treatment, less than one in 10 of the 71 million people with hepatitis B or C in Africa have access to testing and more than 200,000 die each year due to complications like end-stage liver cirrhosis and liver cancer.
“The highest burden of hepatitis B infection in children under five years is seen in countries without hepatitis B birth-dose vaccination in combination with suboptimal coverage (under 90 per cent) of the childhood pentavalent vaccine,” he stated.
According to him, funding hepatitis testing and treatment services as part of universal health coverage is a cost effective investment.
Moeti also urged all states and partners to promote this year’s theme: “Invest in eliminating hepatitis” saying it’s a timely reminder that this disease can be eliminated by 2030 with adequate resources and strong political commitment.
“I call on members of state to invest in a public health approach towards elimination of viral hepatitis B and C in Africa,”
He added that countries should invest in hepatitis B vaccination for all newborns and integrate hepatitis interventions as part of health system strengthening.
