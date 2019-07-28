CRIME
Woman Cuts off Cheating Ex-husband’s Genitals
It was an incident between life and death as a 58-year-old Taiwanese woman cut off her ex-husband’s genitals with a sharp pair of scissors after luring him back.
The woman only identified by the police as Ms Lee, went further to douse the genitals in acid and flushed them down the toilet after finding out he had cheated on her when they were married.
“If I can’t have it, no one else can”, she was quoted as having fumed before taking 40 sleeping pills in an apparent suicide attempt.
The attack happened in the couple’s home in the township of Hukou which is in Taiwan’s north-western county of Hsinchu on July 24.
Reports say they had divorced less than a month ago, but Mr Chen, jobless for two years, continued to live off his wife.
Authorities with the local Xinhu Precinct said they received a call from a howling Mr Chen, 56, following the incident at 8:50 p.m. local time.
He feared more violence from his ex-wife and had locked himself in the toilet, officers revealed.
Ms Lee is said to have devised a plan to remove her ex-partner’s manhood after learning that, on top of relying on her earnings, he had also been seeing another woman behind her back when they were married.
She reportedly ‘seduced’ him and then grabbed his genitals before shearing it off with scissors, followed by both testicles.
She then allegedly poured acid on them and flushed them down the toilet.
MOST READ
Shiites: Coalition Welcomes Proscription Of IMN As Terrorist Group
Troops Kill 5, Arrest 4 Bandits In Kaduna
Woman Cuts off Cheating Ex-husband’s Genitals
FG To Gazette Shiites Proscription On Monday
We Are Working Round The Clock To Ensure Release Of Siasia Mother’s— Police
BF Suma Set To Eradicate Poverty, Empower Youths – Ajisefinni Ibukun
NAFDAC Raises Alarm Over Sale Of Unwholesome Ponmo
MOST POPULAR
- NEWS12 hours ago
It’s Illegal, Unconstitutional To Ban Shi’ite Movement – Ozekhome
- COVER STORIES12 hours ago
Security Agencies Commence Profiling Of Ministerial Nominees
- COVER STORIES12 hours ago
Ban Herdsmen Migration For Peace In Nigeria – Ganduje
- NEWS21 hours ago
Air Peace Captain Debunks Report Saying Aircraft Landed Without Tyres
- POLITICS21 hours ago
Akeredolu To Senate: Ignore Faceless Group, Confirm Alasoadura
- NEWS21 hours ago
World Hepatitis Day: Obaseki Assures On Policy, Institutions To Deliver Quality Healthcare
- POLITICS21 hours ago
Bayelsa Guber: Obj Can’t Determine Who Emerges As Bayelsa Gov – Kpodoh
- FEATURES10 hours ago
Bayelsa: As Opposition Mounts Within PDP Over Guber Ticket