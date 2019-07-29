2019 Hajj: Kwara Pilgrims Board Completes Airlift Of 2,026 Pilgrims

The Kwara Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board says it has completed the airlift of 2,026 pilgrims to Saudi Arabia for the Hajj.

Alhaji Muhammed Tunde-Jimoh, the Executive Secretary of the board, said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on telephone from Madinnah in Saudi Arabia on Monday.

Tunde-Jimoh said the pilgrims, who were in four batches, were transported from the Ilorin International Airport by Max Airline.

According to the Executive Secretary, the last batch of pilgrims who were 369 in number, including officials from the state, were transported on July 24.

Tunde-Jimoh told NAN that 1,657 pilgrims who were earlier airlifted in three batches had arrived Makkah from Madinnah while the fourth and last batch of 369 were still at Madinnah.

He said all the pilgrims who travelled with the board for the pilgrimage were hale and hearty.