BUSINESS
Access Bank Issues Tier II N30bn Local Bond
Access Bank has successfully issued a Tier II N30 billion Fixed Rate Subordinated Unsecured Bond as part of efforts to further strengthen its funding base.
The bank stated that the bond was oversubscribed which further buttresses the confidence investors repose in the bank. The Bond has a maturity of seven years and is callable after five years.
The Issuing Houses are Chapel Hill Denham Advisory Limited, being the mandated Lead Issuing House and Coronation Merchant Bank Limited and First-Ally Capital Limited, being the mandated joint Issuing House.
Commenting on the Bond, group managing director and chief executive of the bank, Herbert Wigwe said, “We are a bank with a rigorous and disciplined capital plan and the action taken today is in line with our five-year strategic plan.
“This is to ensure a strong capital buffer at all times and support our low risk appetite. Following the merger, we identified some synergies and combined with this issue, we are confident of our capacity to attain the next level of being a more efficient bank.”
Currently, Access Bank is one of the biggest banks in Africa by customer base with integrated global franchise, strategically developing its presence in key African markets and enhancing collaboration in global financial gateways including London, New York, Asia and the Middle East.
MOST READ
Troops Intercept, Neutralise Bandits In Katsina
‘AfCFTA Will Improve Transnational Border Security, Grow Economy’
Miyetti Allah Backs CBN’s Forex Restriction For Milk Importers
Foundation Demands More Female Ministers
Fulani Leaders Urge PMB To Revisit Anti-grazing Law
VIOs Enjoin FCTA To Complete Number Plates Production Plant
Summon PMB Over $1bn ECA Fund, PDP Tells NASS
MOST POPULAR
- CRIME15 hours ago
Woman Cuts off Cheating Ex-husband’s Genitals
- NEWS15 hours ago
FG To Gazette Shiites Proscription On Monday
- NEWS18 hours ago
Gowon Congratulates Gen. IBM Haruna At 79
- ENTERTAINMENT17 hours ago
BBNaija (S4): Mercy smashes ‘Biggie’s phone, Nigerians react
- LAW2 hours ago
Lawyers Kick Against Regional Supreme Court
- NEWS2 hours ago
‘Why We Won’t Attend Abdulsalami’s Peace Meeting’
- OPINION15 hours ago
Environmental Refugees: Unraveling Causes, Proffering Solutions To Ogoniland’s Many-Sided Ordeal
- NEWS16 hours ago
BF Suma Set To Eradicate Poverty, Empower Youths – Ajisefinni Ibukun