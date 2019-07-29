NEWS
Account For N1.15trn Allocation, Orubebe Challenges Okowa
The former Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Elder Godsday Peter Orubebe has challenged the governor of Delta State, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa to give full account and details of how he spent N1.15 trillion the state received from the federal government as well as from its Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) in the last 50 months.
The People’s Democratic Party ( PDP) stalwart who demanded that Okowa should prove his accountability and judicious application of the said fund with particular reference to each ethnic community in the state said, he has engaged the services of some consultants to value the works Okowa has done in the state within the period under review.
Recall that Elder Orubebe recently slammed his Party, the main opposition to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), as being filled with ungrateful and sadistic people.
The former minister, who accused many of them of engaging in very damaging conducts had then threatened that ,”One day we shall come out to call names with facts and history. PDP is a party that kills the spirit of loyalty, love and commitment.”
His latest outburst is therefore coming less than ten days after his threat to name those tarnishing the party’s image.
Apparently reacting to criticisms trailing his earlier remarks, where he accused the governor of sidelining his ethnic Ijaw people in the state, the former minister vowed he would not be deterred by such criticisms.
According to him, “In Nigeria most of the times the people you want to fight and protect, unfortunately are gullible in most of the cases. Illiteracy and poverty are largely responsible for this challenge.
Orubebe said, “I want gov Okowa to tell the people of Delta State how he spent N1.15trillion with particular reference to each ethnic community in Delta State.
“I have already engaged the services of some consultants to value the works he has done in Delta State in the last 50 months. I am sure that Deltans will be pleased to know the outcome of this verification exercise.
“Very soon we shall also come out to tell the people of Delta state about ”Okowa before he became governor, Okowa after 50 months as a person and as a government”, he said
"Warning To Men: 3 Foods You Must Avoid And What To Do If You Want To Be Stronger & Last Up To 28 Minutes In Bed!"
