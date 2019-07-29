NEWS
‘AfCFTA Will Improve Transnational Border Security, Grow Economy’
The immediate past deputy governor of Imo state, Prince Eze Madumere has applauded President Muhammadu Buhari’s acceptance of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), explaining that the agreement would improve transnational security and spur the country to attain its potentials.
Madumere’s statement was contained in a press release signed by his Special Adviser on Media, Uche Onwuchekwa.
According to him, this development is a welcome one, since it would naturally improve the security architecture at the nation’s borders,adding that this would also be holistic for all the member countries.
“I am positive that our membership to the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA) will improve the security architecture at the borders. This is so because it will naturally relax some of the bilateral and multilateral protocols in fighting cross border crimes and offences. Sharing of intelligence becomes every member country’s responsibility.”
Economically, Madumere believes that the agreement would serve as a wake-up call to Nigerian productive sectors.
“They should seek to take the opportunity and consolidate in the areas where Nigeria has a comparative advantage.It will be a true test of Nigerian ingenuity”, he said.
“I really applaud President Mohammadu Buhari for acceding to the AfCFTA agreement in Naimey. We were the 53rd country to sign. With what we have done in Agricultural sector, manufacturing sector, I feel that they will serve as a hedge to whittle down on the adverse effect.”
“The President has done quite well for his proactive measure to put the country on the right footing before getting us involved. With investments going on in Power and Transport sectors, we will be in good position to make the best of the market liberalization.”
Madumere further expressed enthusiasm with the new policy on textiles, will automatically resuscitate growing of cotton and its utilisation to finished products. He extolled the executive order to the uniformed agencies to source their uniforms locally rather than rely on importation, describing it as a welcome development.
MOST READ
Troops Intercept, Neutralise Bandits In Katsina
‘AfCFTA Will Improve Transnational Border Security, Grow Economy’
Miyetti Allah Backs CBN’s Forex Restriction For Milk Importers
Foundation Demands More Female Ministers
Fulani Leaders Urge PMB To Revisit Anti-grazing Law
VIOs Enjoin FCTA To Complete Number Plates Production Plant
Summon PMB Over $1bn ECA Fund, PDP Tells NASS
MOST POPULAR
- CRIME15 hours ago
Woman Cuts off Cheating Ex-husband’s Genitals
- NEWS15 hours ago
FG To Gazette Shiites Proscription On Monday
- NEWS18 hours ago
Gowon Congratulates Gen. IBM Haruna At 79
- ENTERTAINMENT17 hours ago
BBNaija (S4): Mercy smashes ‘Biggie’s phone, Nigerians react
- LAW2 hours ago
Lawyers Kick Against Regional Supreme Court
- OPINION15 hours ago
Environmental Refugees: Unraveling Causes, Proffering Solutions To Ogoniland’s Many-Sided Ordeal
- NEWS2 hours ago
‘Why We Won’t Attend Abdulsalami’s Peace Meeting’
- NEWS11 hours ago
Troops Neutralise, Arrest Notorious Bandits, Collaborators In Katsina