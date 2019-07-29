NEWS
Buhari Salutes Veteran Journalist, Eric Teniola At 70
President Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated with veteran journalist and columnist, Eric Teniola, who turns 70 on July 30.
In a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, in Abuja on Monday, the President congratulated Teniola for outstanding contributions to the media industry in Nigeria.
Buhari joined family, friends and professional colleagues of the renowned writer in celebrating many years of service to the nation and humanity, commending his commitment to democracy and good governance.
According to him, Teniola’s interventions and write-ups readily educate, inform and entertain, and most significantly reminds readers that Nigeria’s strength remains in its unity, diversity and resourcefulness.
He noted that the veteran journalist had served the country as a teacher and journalist in many capacities, “as he continuously nudges leaders to keep their promises to the people, and urges the people to always hold governments accountable.’’
He prayed that the almighty God would grant Teniola longer life, good health and more wisdom to keep pointing the nation forward.
