NEWS
Community Leader Lauds FG Over IMN Proscription
Alhaji Lukman Mohammed, a community leader in Sauka Ka Huta in Bosso Local Government Area of Niger, has commended the Federal Government over its move to proscribe the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN), also known as the Shi’tes movement.
Mohammed, who made the commendation in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Sauka Ka Huta, described the decision as timely.
He said that the activities of the group had posed a potential threat to nation’s corporate existence.
He urged the Government to ensure that all those arrested in the killing of the police officer and others during the group’s recent protest in Abuja were brought to justice.
The community leader said that prosecuting all those involved would bring about the required peaceful coexistence among Nigerians.
He also called for the provision of modern working facilities for security agencies to enable them to confront any form of internal security threats.
He said it was only by so doing that Nigerians would be able to move on with their legitimate activities without threat to their lives and property.
MOST READ
NEWS1 min ago
Landlord, 4 Children Rescued In Lagos Building Collapse
BUSINESS25 mins ago
Oil Gains On Prospect Of U.S. Interest Rate Cut
NEWS30 mins ago
Gov. Sule Inaugurates 15-Man Economic Advisory Council
NEWS36 mins ago
Buhari Condoles With Gov Fintiri Over Father’s Death
WORLD43 mins ago
UNICEF Seeks $4M For Ebola Prevention In South Sudan
WORLD48 mins ago
Boris Johnson To Visit Scotland Amid Disagreement On No-Deal Brexit
NEWS1 hour ago
MURIC Endorses Proscription Of Shiites
MOST POPULAR
- POLITICS12 hours ago
Ministerial Nomination As 2023 Joker
- NEWS13 hours ago
‘Why We Won’t Attend Abdulsalami’s Peace Meeting’
- NEWS13 hours ago
Obasanjo Plotting To Destabilise Nigeria – Ebute
- COVER STORIES13 hours ago
El-Zakzaky’s Followers Remain Banned – Presidency
- LAW13 hours ago
Lawyers Kick Against Regional Supreme Court
- EDUCATION13 hours ago
Kaduna To Recruit 7,600 Teachers
- NEWS12 hours ago
Allegation Of Bribe-for-Ministerial Slot Untrue – APC Chieftain
- NEWS23 hours ago
Troops Neutralise, Arrest Notorious Bandits, Collaborators In Katsina