Copyright Commission, Multichoice Collaborate To Curb Piracy

Nigerian Copyright Commission (NCC) and Multichoice have reiterated their commitment to address the menace of piracy in the broadcast sector.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that John Aisien, the Director General (DG) of the NCC stressed that protection of creativity was essential, especially in the broadcast sector.

He added that it was needed to avoid a situation where the country’s creative potentials would be mismanaged by the activities of pirates.

He cautioned that inability to protect the country’s creative works could create a negative impact on Nigeria’s creative industry which at the moment is rated among the top three in the world.

Aisen also stressed the Commission’s commitment to training and re-training staff to promote the anti-piracy drive.

He said that the NCC was committed to providing adequate capacity building for its staff to empower them to carry out their statutory responsibilities as regulatory and enforcement officer in implementation of the Copyright Act.

The DG added that the Commission was determined to provide staff with necessary technical knowledge and facilities to enhance copyright protection in the country.

NAN reports that in line with its training objective, the NCC recently held a two-day National Workshop on Broadcast Piracy and Strategic Management Meeting.

The training, with state coordinators, was organised in collaboration with Multichoice Nigeria Limited.

Aisien said the National Workshop was organised for copyright officers to gain relevant knowledge on broadcast piracy and issues revolving around it.

Speaking on the fight against broadcast piracy, Mr. Gozie Onumonu, The Head of Regulatory, Multichoice Nigeria Limited stated that the broadcast sector was critical to the development of a vibrant film industry.

He added that its relevance in the country necessitated frequent dialogue on finding ways of protecting broadcast content.

Onumonu emphasised the need to stem piracy, noting that it was a difficult but a continuous effort necessary to curb the menace.