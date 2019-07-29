Curbing Incidences Of Fake Drugs In Nigeria

Fake and counterfeit medicines have remained a public health concern in Nigeria. These drugs include the ones that can kill or maim. Findings show that some of these medicines contain little or no active ingredients, thus prolonging illness.

In 2018 alone, data from the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control, NAFDAC, revealed that the agency destroyed fake foods and drugs worth N4.7 billion in four exercises in Abuja; Shagamu, Ogun State; Kaduna and Gombe.

Just last month, NAFDAC said it sealed 20 shops and confiscated drugs worth over N2million at the Monday market in Maiduguri. NAFDAC Coordinator in Borno, Nasiru Mato, who disclosed this shortly after the raid, in an interview with newsmen in Maiduguri, said the traders were in possession of banned and expired products. Mato said the raid was carried out after “intelligence gathering and undercover assessment “of the medicine facilities. He said that the raid was part of the measures put in place to ensure traders and stakeholders are in strict compliance with NAFDAC’s regulations for the overall safety and wellbeing of consumers.

Similarly, officials of NAFDAC recently arrested 10 persons in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital, for selling unregistered bread. The agency also impounded four vehicles used in selling the unregistered products in Rumuokoro, Rukpokwu and other places within Port Harcourt metropolis.

Officials of the agency, who operated with a team of policemen, went round major points where unregistered loaves of bread were sold to seize them.

Recently, National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, warned that the number of deaths as a result of fake drugs is escalating. The agency revealed that in every 10 drugs one buy, there is a high probability that seven of them are fake.

Porous borders, under-declaration by importers, large market size, low local production capacity and lack of stiff penalties for offenders among other issues have been identified as some of the factors responsible for the alarming rate at which fake drugs and foods are gaining ground in Nigeria. Today, anybody who has some thousands of naira and sells provision by the roadside dabbles into sale of drugs.

In the opinion of this newspaper, the situation has assumed critical dimension that deserves urgent attention from health authorities who must take steps to address the problem. At the risk of sounding alarmist, a recent report revealed that about 70 per cent of all the drugs in the market are fake. There may be the temptation to dismiss this as unverified information, but we urge the agencies concerned to intensify efforts to not only curb the proliferation and consumption of this substandard products but also to check the abuse of illicit drugs in the country.

While we commend the efforts of NAFDAC in particular, we feel compelled to express our concern that despite these efforts, counterfeiting has continued unabated. The problem of fake drug proliferation has affected the credibility of the healthcare system. It is imperative to intensify efforts in fake drug eradication.

Findings have revealed that there are lots of expired drugs sold off the shelves of pharmacies and chemists. At one time or the other, a Nigerian must have bought expired drugs at pharmacies or drug stores across the country.

In our opinion, the best way to fight the sale of expired drugs in Nigeria is by creating and sustaining an awareness campaign among the people. Nigerians should always purchase their drugs from registered pharmacists, and not patent medicine stores. It is important that when people buy a drug, before using it, the person should carry out a thorough physical examination. We also advise individuals and patients that when they buy drugs, they should check the expiry date, make physical observations and ensure that the drug specification meets what the drug should be like. Nigerians should also speak up anytime they buy expired or counterfeit products. We urge the authorities to insist on professionalism, boost regulatory control, mobilise adequate funding and get the government to exercise the political will in the totality of enforcement process.

Regulators should continue to engage stakeholders in the industry on self-regulatory models, adopt technology like block chain model. The government, too, should set up a medicine security council to engage at the highest level of decision-making which is expected to fast track policy formulation and implementation that will ultimately guarantee medicine security and keep these peddlers of falsified and substandard medicine out of business over time.

We hope that by ensuring steady supply of affordable, quality-assured medicines in communities across Nigeria, the menace could be curbed.