NEWS
Edo’s Housing Reforms Win Big As EDPA Boss Bags CEO Of The Year Award
The Executive Chairman of the Edo Development and Property Agency (EDPA), Isoken Omo, has been adjudged the best female Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of state-owned housing agencies in Nigeria at the Abuja International Housing Show.
The award is coming after her impressive commandeering of the affairs of EDPA, starting with the overhaul of the agency, with the re-enactment of its law in 2018; the development of Emotan Gardens Estate in partnership with Mixta Africa and the recertification of owners of the different estates controlled by the agency.
Recall that on arrival at the show earlier in the week, Omo said the state government has done a lot to reposition the housing sector in the state.
She noted that with the reforms in the state, the EDPA is now well-positioned to act as a private-sector facing agency, with a mandate to attract investment in the state’s housing sector.
According to her, “In the last few months, we have embarked on massive reforms in the housing sector, which have yielded positive results. Already we have completed the first phase of Emotan Gardens, which has sold out. We have also brought in sanity in the existing estates and have recertified property owners.
We are also working on a mall in the Sopkonba Road axis of Benin city, with private partners. All these, I believe, are what we are being celebrated for at the show this year.”
Governor Obaseki embarked on a holistic reform of the housing sector with the outlawing of Community Development Associations (CDAs) with the private property protection law, revamp of the EDPA and the sanitisation of property titles with automated Certificate-of-Occupancy (C-of-O) being issued by the Edo State Geographic Information Service (EDOGIS).
