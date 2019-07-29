ETI Declares N73bn Profit Before Tax In Q2

Ecobank Transnational Incorporated (ETI) has recorded a profit before tax of N72.43 billion for the second quarter (Q2), ended June 30, 2019.

The financial institution’s results released on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE), at the weekend showed that the pretax profit grew by 13 per cent from N65.1 billion in Q2, 2018 to N72.43 billion for the period under review, just as net profit stood at N59.49 billion from N51.55 billion, which translated to earnings per share of N1.76, up from N1.67.

Also, its gross earnings for the period grew by five per cent to N406.20 billion, up from N384.59 billion. Interest expense jumped 21 per cent to N115.57 billion from N95.65 billion, while net interest income stood at N130.89 billion, 11 per cent down from the previous N146.57 billion.

Fee and commission income notched 10 per cent to N85.15 billion from N77.25 billion. At N64.18 billion, net trading income rose nine per cent from N58.87 billion, just as other operating income improved by 34 per cent to N8.10 billion from N6.06 billion, while non-interest revenue for the period notched 13 per cent to N149.22 billion, compared with N132.64 billion in 2018; even as operating income climbed to N280.11 billion, from N278.61 billion.

On the balance sheet, total assets dropped to N8.09 trillion from N8.22 trillion, with customer loans and advances slipping by six per cent from N3.34 trillion in the corresponding period of last year to N3.15 trillion. Total liabilities declined from N7.52 trillion to N7.4 trillion; with customer deposits rising marginally from N5.80 trillion to N5.82 trillion. Shareholders’ funds, therefore, dropped slightly from N660.07 billion to N651.32 billion.

Recently, the group CEO of ETI, Ade Ayeyemi, said “Our diversified business model continues to be of immense benefit allowing the firm to deliver the promise of the Ecobank brand to our customers across Africa.”

Ayeyemi stated that “We maintained cost discipline across our businesses and drove efficiency in our processes. We recovered a record amount of impaired loans, thanks to an effective non-performing loans recovery strategy, which helped in significantly improving our cost-of-risk.”

He added that “Overall, we are confident that Ecobank will deliver on its strategy, continue to serve our customers well, and generate attractive returns for our shareholders in the long-term.”