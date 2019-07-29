NEWS
Firm Lifts Red Cross, Orphanage, LASTMA With Gifts
Leading e-commerce platform, Jumia Nigeria brought its anniversary celebration to a finale by donating home care products and reading materials to the Nigerian Red Cross Orphanage Home located at Makoko, Yaba area of Lagos.
The company also donated over 300 protective wear and safety items to the Lagos State Traffic Management Agency (LASTMA).
In addition to the donation, the company volunteered some of its staff to support the LASTMA officers in managing traffic in Ikeja and its environs. The volunteers were trained by the agency at the Jumia warehouse in Ikeja a day before they were dispatched to the field.
Jumia Nigeria’s Human Resources Head, Mr Dele Awolala said the donations provided an exciting opportunity for the company’s staff to interact with the children and appreciate the good work that the social workers and staff of Red Cross are doing in caring for them.
The Head of Administrative Office at the Makoko Red Cross Orphanage Home, Mrs Gloria Chiukwe identified inadequate funding and dearth of volunteers as some of the challenges the organisation struggles daily with in order to keep the home running.
“Jumia’s contribution will meet some of these needs. We are also urging other individuals and organisations to volunteer their time and resources in supporting orphanage homes in the country, she said.”
Meanwhile, the general manager of LASTMA, Mr. Musa Maroof Olawale commended Jumia’s management for building its 7th anniversary celebration around its host communities, especially in the areas of intervention, outreaches and corporate social investment.
He reiterated the agency’s commitment to its mandate, which is to effectively manage traffic in the country’s commercial hub.
The Country manager for Jumia Services – the logistics arm of Jumia, Miss Tolulope George-Yanwah said the impact of the agency’s work continues to reflect on the logistics operations of the company, as they contributed to timely delivery of packages from sellers to consumers through their efficient management of traffic in Lagos.
