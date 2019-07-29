Group Hails Proscription Of IMN

The Save Humanity Advocacy Centre (SHAC) has hailed the proscription of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN), describing it ban as a relief to Nigerians.

It would be recalled that the federal government of Nigeria on Friday, obtained a court order to banish the Shiite organisation, following violent protests in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

Justice Nkeonye Maha of the Federal High Court Abuja issued the order in a ruling which designated the activities of the Shiite group in any part of Nigeria as acts of terrorism and illegality.

SHAC in a statement signed by the Director of Research, Helen Akanji, yesterday in Abuja and made available to LEADERSHIP said the Human Right group welcomed the judgement and urged the president to expedite the publication of the order.

The group, however, appealed to the federal government to immediately initiate a programme to rehabilitate IMN members that voluntarily renounce the group’s campaign of terror and commit to peaceful coexistence with other Nigerians.

The statement reads in part: “While SHAC had always appealed to the federal government to follow in the steps of the Kaduna State government, which earlier outlawed the group on account of its being violent and militarised, the recent killing spree of police officers by IMN militants under the pretext of protesting the detention of their leader, Ibrahim El-Zakyzaky, was a further reason to stop terrorism in its track.

“It is our belief that those who were misled to join the group and its violent protests, who are not far gone in being radicalized, can now be jolted back to reality and renounce all affiliations with IMN while seeking rehabilitation and reintegration into the contemporary society.”

SHAC also urged President Buhari to expedite the publication of the order proscribing IMN as a terror group by immediately directing the Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation to do the needful once his cabinet is constituted.