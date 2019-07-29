Gunmen Kill Kebbi Bizman, Abduct Daughter-in-law

Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers have killed a businessman, Alhaji Yusuf Garkar Bore, 65, and abducted his daughter-in-law, Hajiya Aisha, in Gulma town of Argungu local government area of Kebbi State.

The gunmen invaded the community at about 2:00 am yesterday and went to the victim’s house where they shot him on the chest before they abducted the victim.

A member of the family told newsmen in Kebbi that the “the gunmen stormed the town at 2:00am and they invaded the victim’s house.

“He was shot several times on the chest. We took him to the General Hospital, Argungu for treatment but he was confirmed dead at the hospital and we have buried him y. The daughter-in-law has been abducted and we don’t know her whereabouts now because the kidnappers have not contacted the family,” he said.

The state police command public relations officer, DSP Nafiu Abubakar said that “He are aware of the incident and our men have been drafted to the scene to arrest the perpetrators. We have not received any contact from the gunmen on the abducted son’s wife and they have not demanded for any ransom for now.”