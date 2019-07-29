WORLD
Iran Ready To Settle Differences With S/Arabia Through Negotiations — Official
Iran’s Foreign Ministry said on Monday that Tehran could engage in talks with Riyadh over the existing issues.
In his weekly news conference, spokesman for the Iranian Foreign Ministry, Abbas Mousavi said that Iran welcomed the “positive signals” from the Saudi officials for negotiations over the issues between the two countries.
“Iran has repeatedly called for the settlement of problems among Islamic countries without preconditions,” Mousavi said.
He added that Tehran welcomed any measure that would help settle differences with neighbours, particularly with the Muslim states.
“Iran would respond positively to any positive signal” to settle differences among Muslim nations, he noted.
Saudi Arabia has been leading an Arab military coalition against Iran-allied Houthis in Yemen for more than four years in support of the exiled government of Yemeni President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi.
