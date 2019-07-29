Jonathan’s Kinsmen Seeks Sanctions Against Monarch

Kinsmen of the former president, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan under the aegis of the Ogbia Renaissance, yesterday sent a protest letter to the Bayelsa state government over the alleged partisan activities of a second class monarch, Chief Jonnie Turner, seeking appropriate sanctions and disciplinary actions.

The chairman of the group, Mr Obhioru Mitanoni, said that the accused monarch, Chief Turner of acting contrary to section 6, Cap C4 of the Bayelsa State Chieftaincy law when he accompanied a politician to pick a gubernatorial form at the national headquarters of the party in Abuja.

Mitanoni said that Turner’s recent activities were unbecoming of the expected conduct of a traditional ruler and should be sanctioned by the state government and the relevant traditional institutions with supervisory responsibilities over the conduct and operations of traditional rulers in the state.

The group expressed concerns that Chief Turner, a known ally of Governor Dickson who was made a Second class tradition ruler by the governor had continued to sponsor sustained acts of subversion against the government and should be brought under immediate control.

Mitanoni said that as critical stakeholders who have followed the relationship between Turner and the Governor, the group is shocked by recent allegations being peddled by the traditional ruler that the governor was after his life.

According to him, it is a statement of fact beyond contradiction that Turner has been the biggest beneficiary of the Dickson administration in terms of appointments, contract awards and special favours because of the relationship which was imperiled by Turner’s insatiable greed.

He stressed that it was rather shocking that Turner who singlehandedly made over 60 percent of the political appointees during the first term of the administration, could turn round to perpetrate subversive activities with brazen impunity against the same government.

Mitanoni said that Turner recommended the appointment of the former Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Allison Oguru, the Commissioner for Sports, Mitema Obodo, (member of the House òf Assembly), Commissioner for Finance, Mr. Duatei Iyabi, the former Accountant General, Joseph Aseimo, the Attorney General, the Late Barr. Sylvanus Egele SAN, and many others.

He said that the group was also aware of the fact that the governor appointed the wife of Turner as a permanent secretary, his son as a Commissioner and his nephew as chairman of Ogbia Local Government Area among others.

The group lamented that Turner was ‘crying wolf where there is none’ as it is public knowledge that violence and killings have no place in politics of Dickson.