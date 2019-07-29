Kaduna To Recruit 7,600 Teachers

Kaduna State government has concluded arrangements to recruit additional 7,600 secondary school teachers to boost growth in education in the state.

The commissioner of Education Kaduna State, Alhaji Shehu Muhammad Makarfi stated this yesterday in an interview with newsmen while supervising common entrance examination at Barewa College Zaria on Saturday.

He said, “Government is doing its part on renovation, equipping schools with facilities, building structures to raise the standard of education in the state.

“We have started paying salary arrears for teachers who were employed and have not started enjoying salaries “

According to him, “the present administration has passion to improve on the standard of education , and government alone cannot satisfy all, we must join hands with stakeholders, spirited individuals and journalists inclusive to develop education in Kaduna State.”

The commissioner said in no distant future, the quality assurance unit under the ministry would embark on the supervision of public and private schools in the state.

He expressed satisfaction with the level of arrangement done for this year’s Common Entrance Examinations conducted in the state.