NEWS
Kogi 2019: Female Aspirant Promises Grassroots Development
As the governorship election in Kogi State draws nearer, a female aspirant, Princess Iye Grace Adejoh, has promised grassroots development and improved infrastructure, which would pull the people out of hardship, if voted into power.
In an interview with LEADERSHIP in Abuja at the weekend, Adejoh, who is aspiring under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), noted that Kogi State, at the moment, is under an emergency condition, which requires the effort of lovers of the state to save it from total collapse. She disclosed that her first priority, if elected as governor of the state, is to invest in agriculture, which she noted would solve the problem of hunger among residents of the state.
The governorship aspirant pointed out that Kogi State is blessed with human and natural resources, which requires people with character and discipline to turn the resources into productive venture for the benefit of the people. “As a woman, it is in my character to seek for the wellbeing of my people. And the situation in Kogi State, at the moment, can be described as under an emergency. I believe that no well-meaning individual can sit in his house and fold his/her hands, under such a condition.”
