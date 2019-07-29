NEWS
Lalong Appoints Makut Macham Of NTA Director Of Press
Gov. Simon Lalong of Plateau has appointed Makut Simon Macham as his Director of Press and Public Affairs, with immediate effect.
The appointment was announced in a statement signed by Mr Richard Tokma, acting Secretary to the State Government, and made available to News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Jos on Monday.
According to the statement, Macham was until his appointment the Manager News and Current Affairs with the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA), NTA 24 News, Abuja
The new Director of Press holds a Doctor of Philosophy Degree (PhD) in Media Arts.
“He was at various times NTA correspondent with Federal Capital Territory Adminstration.
“He was also a State House correspondent in the Office of the First Lady of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as well as desk correspondent to Federal Ministry of Foreign Affairs,” it said.
