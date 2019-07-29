NEWS
Lawmaker Wants PMB To Appoint FCT Indigene As Minister
A member, representing AMAC/Bwari Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Hon. Micah Jiba, has called on President Muhammad Buhari to set an example by nominating an indigene of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) for ministerial position.
Jiba, who made the call in Abuja yesterday during a press conference, also challenged President Buhari to be the first Nigerian president to nominate an indigene of the FCT as minister since the inception of Nigeria’s democracy.
The lawmaker expressed shock that the name of an FCT indigene was not part of the ministerial nomination list sent to the senate by President Buhari, just as he called on the FCT natives not to lose hope.
He also proamised to bring the dividends of democracy to the doorstep of people in his constituency, just as he commended the speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, for counting him worthy to be entrusted with the responsibility of a committee.
“With this commitment given to me as the deputy chairman House Committee on Area Councils and Ancillary Matters, by the speaker, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, it is a commitment that I cannot afford to disappoint my people.”
