LEADERSHIP Law Editor Gives Out Daughter In Marriage

The wedding of Halimat Ochuu, daughter of LEADERSHIP Law editor, Ahuraka Yusuf Isah to her heartthrob, Suleiman Abdullahi, was held at the weekend.

The wedding fatiha, which took place at the Badr Mosque, Kubwa Abuja was conducted by the Chief Imam of the mosque, Ustaz Khalil, who prayed for the success of the marriage.

Dignitaries at the wedding include Alhaji Ahmad Ado Bayero, son of the late Emir of Kano, Alhaji Ado Bayero who gave Halima’s hand in marriage. Others are Alhaji M.S.Attah, son of the first Ohinoyi of Ebiraland, Special Adviser to the governor on Sustainable Development Goal (SDGs), Arc Mumuni Okara who represented Kogi State governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello.

The reception, which was held at the Precious Hall, Grand Valley Hotel, Kubwa-Abuja was attended by Alhaji Bayero, Alhaji Attah, Arc Okara, Alhaji Sidi Bello (Wazirin Madalla), Hajia Halima Abdulsalami, Alhaji Yakubu Eneji, Arc. Usman Yakubu, former LEADERSHIP managing director, Mr Abraham Nda-Isaiah, LEADERSHIP Editor and Deputy Editor, Muazu Elazeh and Raliat Ahmed-Yusuf respectivly..

Others are the Federal Medical Centre, Lokoja Director of Administration, S.B.D.Famolu who led tens of other staff of the center to the occasion.

It also include Azimazi Momojimoh (Guardian), Fred Ituah (Daily Sun), Onyedi Etaboh (Nation), Deji Elumoye (Thisday), Taiye Odewale (Blue Print), Gbenga Salami (Pilot).

Engr Ibrahim Zubair, Pharm Issa Ateiza, James Sule, Mohammed Malik, Hajia Sadatu Bello and Kabiru Nsairu were in attendance too.

Arc Okara, who spoke on behalf of the bride’s family, described the turnout for the marriage as fantastic and expressed gratitude to Allah for the event.

He urged the couple to live according to Islamic tenets for the success of the marriage.