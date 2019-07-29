Miyetti Allah Backs CBN’s Forex Restriction For Milk Importers

The Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association Of Nigeria (MACBAN) has aligned with the federal government National Livestock Transformation Plan (NLTP) even as it lauded the Central Bank of Nigeria’s policy banning foreign exchange on milk importation. MACBAN said the move is an integrated plan that will solve the historic challenges that has deprived the pastoralists from producing high quantity and quality beef and dairy products demanded by the Nigerian market.

Recalled that Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) at the end of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting in Abuja, announced a planned policy restricting allocation of foreign exchange (FOREX) for milk importation into Nigeria.

The national secretary, MACBAN, Baba Othman Ngelzarma in a statement made available to LEADERSHIP yesterday in Abuja, said NLTP will modernizes the industry through handholding the pastoralists and allowing ranches to develop organically with pastoralists as core participants in the livestock production chain which will ultimately impact wealth creation and lknowledge transfer mechanisms.

Ngelzarma said NLTP is more safer, more stable, adding that it is a sustainable path way than one which favour only one part of the Livestock system.

The statement reads in part: “For MACBAN, partnership with domestic and foreign value chain actors is critical. Whether with fodder and pasture specialists at NAPRI, Zaria or dairy processors from Europe or cross breeding specialists from Brazil or vaccine developers from NVRI, Vom in Jos, partnership across the livestock ecosystem is a requirement.

Any plan that does not place such a step at its core is doomed to fail.

“Therefore, for MACBAN, the recent discussions between the Central Bank of Nigeria’s Development Finance Department and dairy processors is a non-starter. The challenge is not solved by lending money at 9 per cent and requiring dairy companies to go to Kaduna, Niger, Plateau, Kano or Oyo to locate and develop at least 10,000 hectares of land within a grazing reserve commencing on or before September 2019.

“We believe Such approach does not speak to the aspirations of our members because without the Pastoralist crop farmers, processors, bankers, ranchers, technical workers, extension service providers, geneticists, and other stakeholders being involve, the likely hood of failure will be very high.”

He noted that what is alarming with the CBN proposal is the invitation given to the dairy processors to come up with their own plan on how they will develop their dairy farms for grazing reserves proposed to them by CBN with cheap CBN loans at 9 per cent interest.