NEWS
Mourners’ Massacre: Buhari Orders Action Against Attackers, Vows To End Terrorism
President Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday condemned the dastardly attack on a funeral procession in Borno, which caused the deaths of over 60 mourners.
Malam Garba Shehu, the President’s spokesman, in a statement in Abuja, said the President had received assurances from the armed forces that the terrorists who committed the killings would pay a “big price” for their action..
“The Federal Government is firmly and resolutely committed to taking necessary measures to safeguard the nation’s security.
”This administration is determined to end the menace of terrorism,” Shehu quoted President Buhari as saying.
According to the president, already a major exercise has begun to hunt the attackers with air patrols by the nation’s Air Force and ground operations by the army.
He assured the residents of Maiduguri and the citizens settled in IDP camps that they would receive increased protection from further attacks by the assailants.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that insurgents on a reprisal mission attacked Badu village in Nganzai Local Government Area of Borno and killed over 60 persons and wounded 11 others.
The Chairman of the local government council, Muhammad Bulama, who spoke on the incident on Sunday, said the insurgent had recently attacked Badu village but they were repelled by the villagers and members of the vigilante group.
“The villagers resisted the attack, killed 11 insurgents and recovered 10 AK-47 rifles in the encounter.
“On Saturday at about 11:40 a.m., the insurgents came on a reprisal mission, attacked mourners at a grave yard, killed over 60 persons and injuring 11 others.
