Connect with us
Advertise With Us

HEALTH

NDA Offers Free Medical Treatment To 10,000 Villagers

Published

1 hour ago

on

The Nigerian Defence Academy, NDA Kaduna has embarked on free medical  outreach to Dogon Fadama Community in Kontagora local government area of Niger State.

The exercise by the academy targets 10,000 beneficiaries.

The deputy commandant of the Academy, Air Vice Marshal Ismaila Sadiq Kaita said  in an interview with journalists during the exercise  that the programme is part of efforts to improve military-civil relations.

He assured the benefitting members of the community that the academy has  made enough provision to cater  for people facing the basic health challenges which the health personnel would address without going to the hospital to see a doctor.

The exercise included clinical services, dental and eyes examinations as well as labratory,nursing,public health and pharmaceutical services.

The village head of Dogon Fadama, Malam Shitu Musa Iboli commended the Nigerian Army for putting together the exercise which is an history making event for the people of the area.

ABUJA MAN REVEALS (FREE) SECRET FRUITS THAT INCREASED MANHOOD AND LASTING POWER IN 7DAYS... CLICK HERE TO GET IT!
Rev Up Your Libido...Enjoy Unforgettable, Pure, Long - lasting Fun!
Related Topics:
Advertisement
Comments

MOST POPULAR

%d bloggers like this: