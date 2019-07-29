Nigeria Budget Runs In Deficit – Fashola

The immediate past Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola has said that Nigeria Budget run in deficit.

According to Fashola, non release of funds hampered some of the projects he wanted to executive when he held sway as minister.

The former Lagos State governor who was speaking while being grill by Senators during the ministerial screening said challenge of funding was a major issue that limited the completion of strategic roads infrastructure

across the country.

Fashola who was the first ministerial nominee to appeared before the Senators on Monday, answered questions from several lawmakers.

38 Senators out of over 49 who indicated interest to ask Fashola questions could not get the opportunity because of time.

But Fashola who was confident during the screening, said the limited budget allocation for execution of critical infrastructure had resulted in government borrowing from multilateral corporations to fund the budget.

Fashola said there was the need to explore other means of funding like raising infrastructure bond up to the tune of N10 trillion where Nigerians could subscribe to the bound for critical infrastructure in the country.

He also said there was the need to cash-back the budget to fund critical projects.

Fashola, however, said despite the challenge of funding, his team had left the power,works and housing sectors better than they met it in 2015.

This, he said had resulted in the construction of some critical infrastructure on roads, housing and power.

He said the ministry had secured the release of 720 stranded containers containing transmission equipment.

He said the equipment had been utilised to improve transmission lines across the country.

He also said the ministry had made significant efforts on off-grid electricity within the period of his stewardship.

He listed the off-grid electricity executed by the government to include the electrification of Araria and Sura markets.

He also said a clear road map had been established for the electrification of other 350 markets and 37 federal universities using off-grid electricity.

The nominee also the state governments are empowered by the constitution to generate,transmit and distribute power.

He said there was the need for all stakeholders to support the regulators in the ministries to fully enforce the provision of the law in the discharge of their duties

On road, Fashola said the ministry had involved in the construction, rehabilitation of roads in the 36 sates of the federation.

He also revealed that construction of affordable housing projects were ongoing in 34 states,noting that some of the houses had been completed.

Fashola, who was grilled by senators on issues in power, works and housing sectors for almost an hour was latter asked to take a bow after several encomium from

senators over his steering performance as minster.

In her contribution, Sen.Oluremu Tunubu (APC Lagos), in her submission, urged the nominee to ensure employment slots to senators for their constituents when he eventually become minister.

President of the Senate, Dr Ahmad Lawan in his submission said there was the urgent need to evolve a comprehensive approach to raise fund for critical infrastructure in the country.

Out of the three ministerial nominees so far screened, only Fashola answered questions as Sen Gbemisola Saraki (Kwara) and Dr Muhammad Mahmoud (Kaduna) fell within the categories of ‘take a bow,’ haven been lawmakers.