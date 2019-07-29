NULGE Ex- Chairman Kidnapped In Edo

Suspected kidnappers have reportedly kidnapped a former chairman, Akoko-Edo branch of the Nigerian Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE) Alhaji Jimoh Olumoye popularly called JJ.

Olumoye is now a staff of Owan East local government area was said to have been kidnapped along Igarra – Okpe Road on Sunday afternoon while driving in his car to pick his children from the farm.

Narrating the ugly development yesterday, a distraught member of the family said; “His children had gone to the farm early in the morning and he promised to go and picked them in the afternoon before he would attend his family meeting. The children waited endlessly for their father and when they did not see him, decided to be trekking home. On their way home, they met his car on the road with the four doors opened and his mobile phone abandoned. After searching for their father fruitlessly, they decided to now come home to inform the family”

The family member continued; “We have been praying for his safety, we are worried because he is a civil servant who also farms to augment whatever he is earning as a civil servant. We are appealing that his abductors release him unhurt. He has an aged mother and everybody is scared of breaking the news to her, we are really worried” she said.

It was gathered that his family had gone to recover his car and his phone and later lodged a formal complain at the Igarra police station.

The various vigilante groups in Igarra, Ojah, Ogugu and environs in AKoko-Edo local government area and their counterparts in Owan East it was gathered have been mobilized to begin combing of the forests around the area to forestall their escape to neighbouring Ondo and Kogi states.

One of the vigilante leaders however expressed their disappointment in the slow response of some security agencies immediately they were contacted about the incidence on Sunday evening.

He said; “It was only the State Security Service that responded to our call immediately we heard of the incident and called them. We have mobilised our members and we trying to track them down in the forests so they would move out to other states close to us.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Chidi Nwabuzor is yet pick several calls to his phone as at the time of filing this report.