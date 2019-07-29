Obasanjo Plotting To Destabilise Nigeria – Ebute

A Second Republic Senate President, Sen. Ameh Ebute has alleged that former President Olusegun Obasanjo was championing a conspiracy campaign to destabilise the nation and undermine President Muhammadu Buhari’s government.

The 73-year-old trained lawyer who made this known in a letter addressed to the president opined that Obasanjo’s assertions were “absurd, farcical, emotional, self-serving and lamentable expression of his emptiness on affairs of Nigeria in blind fury.”

He insisted that the issues raised by Obasanjo in his letters, “only belittles his status and confirms his egoistic subservience to personal agenda, instead of the collective progress and development of Nigeria which we all sacrificed our comfort and pleasure to pursue.”

The former lawmaker, however, urged the president not to be deterred by Obasanjo and his veiled agents desperate to return Nigeria back to the old, gloaming days.

Senator Ebute also sympathizes with Nigerians who suffered various degrees of injuries and incurred losses during the incensed and violent protests by the extremists Shiites sect members.

The letter reads in part: “Mr. President, I have no doubt that our dear nation has been unnecessarily troubled and deliberately plunged into needless and avoidable crises.

“It has now dawned on me clearly that the same forces against public sanity, order and discipline which your administration has brought to bear on the polity and governance of Nigeria are more incensed now than ever as manifest in these evil plots to destabilize your administration and enthrone monumental chaos in the country.

“And it is evident these detractors and evil men, are either pulling the strings directly or using hired agents to do everything possible within their powers to upstage you, destabilize your Presidency and the country. This is against the wishes of the overwhelming population of our people who actually came out in their large number to enthrone this administration despite the campaign of calumny and blackmail to disconnect you from your teeming supporters and followers in and outside the country.

“Quite unfortunately, the latest anger against your administration and the spate of instigated killings, armed criminality and violent protests by some groups, are spurred by those who are obviously abusing the democratic liberty to lawful assembly, freedom of expression and rule of law with these renewed unrests.

Their antics are already known to the security agencies and many Nigerians like my humble self who have had a long standing participation in the polity and by providence as an elder statesman.”

He said Obasanjo truly needs the prayers of all Nigerians to regain himself because he has veered too far off the track of wisdom and reason.

“It is our hope that despite all the Almighty God will find a place to forgive him his sins and all the wrongs he has done to Nigeria,” he added.