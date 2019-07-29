‘Operational Aircraft On Air Peace Fleet Are Air-worthy’

The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has given all aircraft in Air Peace Fleet a clean bill of health.

The agency in an official statement issued yesterday and signed by the general manager, public relations, Sam Adurogboye, said that all the aircraft in the airline’s fleet are airworthy.

NCAA stated that it has just completed a thorough technical audit of the airline and its fleet of aircraft with a view to ensuring the airline is in compliance with extant Nigeria Civil Aviation Regulations (Nig.CARs), and to mitigate the re-occurrence of the incident.

It also added that this technical audit was not limited to this recent incident, stressing that “the airline operational, technical and safety performance in the last twelve months were also scrutinized.

“It revealed that all the operational aircraft on the fleet of Air Peace Limited are airworthy. This is to assure the flying public that all the aircraft on the fleet of NCAA authorised Air Operators Certificate (AOC) holders operating in Nigeria are airworthy. The Authority shall continue to ensure only airworthy aircraft are permitted to operate”, NCAA stated.

On Tuesday, the 23rd of July, 2019, at about 10.28 am an Air Peace B737-300 aircraft with Registration Marks 5N- BQO had an incident on landing at Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos.

As the Authority awaits the conclusion and report of the Accident Investigation Bureau AIB, it assured that “the Accident Investigation Bureau (AIB) is currently carrying out an in-depth investigation into the incident to determine the immediate and remote causes responsible for this particular incident as required by International Standards stipulated in International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) Annex 13.