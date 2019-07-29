Oyo-Ita Launches A Redesigned Training Modules For Service

In the bid to ensure that training programmes in the civil service are well structured as well as targeted towards acquiring the requisite knowledge, the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Mrs. Winifred Ekanem Oyo-Ita has launched a Redesigned Training Modules on the Structural Mandatory Assessment Training Programme (SMAT-P) and the Leadership Enhancement and Development Programme (LEAD-P), in Abuja.

The head of service who queried that over the years, training programmes were haphazardly done without considering the actual competencies lacking in the service, while explaining that the approach has exacerbated the knowledge and skill gap in the service, also stressed that the redesigned training contents must be useful to the trainees and capable of addressing skill gaps needed in their work place.

Oyo-Ita who said a Training Needs Assessment (TNA) report developed by the Project Management Team (PMT) on Capacity Development & Training is one of the major milestones recorded in the course of implementing the FCSSIP-2020, further stated that the service-wide TNA was conducted as the initial step towards the redesign and re-launch of the existing three core modules on SMAT-P, LEAD-P and Induction.

She said several sensitization workshops and retreats were organized for Top Management Staff of her office as well as the Manpower Development Institutes and Federal Training Centers to adequately inform them of the TNA report as well as the new modalities for effective delivery of the training programmes in the Federal Civil Service.

“Over the years, the absence of structured and targeted training programmes for civil servants has been a major challenge to the Federal Civil Service. Training activities across the MDAs have hitherto been carried out haphazardly, without considering the actual competencies lacking in the Service. This approach has exacerbated the knowledge and skills gap in the Service. Despite the series of training programmes going-on across the Service, civil servants still lack the requisite knowledge and skills required for their jobs. In most cases, training modules are filled with contents that are mere routine and academic as they were not based on the real work place requirements”

“Following the report of the TNA conducted across the Service, the new training modules on SMAT-P, LEAD-P and Induction which we are about to launch were redesigned to achieve the following objectives:

To have useful contents that are targeted at the actual knowledge and skill gaps in the Service, to have contents that are capable of building a job-ready workforce in the Service, as well as that are adult friendly, capable of making learning experience a pleasure rather than stress, to have contents that can be blended/digitized, cost effective in delivery, wider in scope of coverage and fit for purpose, as well as to have a standardized training content across the core Service, and to have contents that engender hands-on and practical participation of trainees during training programmes such that trainees are able to recollect what they were taught and make a difference in their workplace”, she said.