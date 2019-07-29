‘PIGB Most Politicised Bill‘

The Deputy Majority Leader in the House of Representatives, Hon. Peter Akpatason has stated that the Petroleum Industry Governance Bill, PIGB is the most politicised bill in the National Assembly.

Recall that PIGB was passed by the 8th National Assembly but President Muhammadu Buhari declined assent to the bill citing anomalies, particularly the reduction of powers of the Minister of Petroleum over Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC.

However, Akpatason told journalists in Abuja, weekend, that the bill dated back to the 7th Assembly (2011- 2015) and it has been delayed assent due to varied vested interests among stakeholders in the oil and gas industry.

According to him, the only way the PIGB can scale through without much delay is for the executive and the legislative arms of government to come together and get some experts work out the best draft.

His words: “PIGB has been the most politicised bill in this Assembly, all the way from the 7thAssembly. PIGB has been the most politicised project, all the way from the Executive and even right here in the National Assembly because of a lot of contending interests all over the place.